Niseko Ski Resort Lift Pass Surpasses 10,000 Yen

HOKKAIDO, Dec 05 (News On Japan) - The Niseko region in western Hokkaido, renowned internationally for its powder snow, continues to draw significant attention as a prime ski destination.

In 2023, the number of foreign tourists staying in the area reached a record high of 738,800.

The common lift pass, which grants access to four adjacent ski resorts, has steadily increased in price over the years. This season, for the first time, the price has surpassed 10,000 yen.

To alleviate congestion, the main ski resort has introduced a new 10-person gondola lift.

While these investments in facilities and rising labor costs are reflected in the lift ticket prices, local residents have voiced their concerns, saying, "It's too expensive to use."

