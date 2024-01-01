News On Japan
Japan to Ease Visa Requirements for Chinese Visitors

TOKYO, Dec 06 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government is moving toward easing visa requirements for Chinese visitors, while maintaining conditions such as minimum income levels, according to sources.

Government officials revealed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice are set to discuss measures soon. The discussions are expected to include simplifying application procedures and extending the validity of visas.

In November, the Chinese government reinstated its visa exemption policy for Japanese citizens entering China for short-term stays.

However, Japan is unlikely to implement a blanket visa exemption for Chinese visitors. Instead, it plans to maintain certain requirements, such as proof of minimum income levels.

Should an agreement on the relaxation measures be reached, it is expected to be announced during a meeting between Foreign Minister Iwaya and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, which is anticipated to take place in China in December.

Source: FNN

