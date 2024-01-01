News On Japan
Japan Tops the List for Chinese Tourists During Lunar New Year

BEIJING, Jan 28 (News On Japan) - As China begins its extended holiday for the Lunar New Year, Japan has emerged as the most popular destination for Chinese travelers this year.

The week-long holiday, which officially starts tomorrow, has already seen Beijing's airports crowded with travelers eager to visit Japan. Many cited Japan's shopping, cultural attractions, and winter activities as key draws.

A traveler heading to Japan shared, "I’m visiting Tokyo and Osaka. It’s my first time in Japan, and I’m excited to shop and explore with my kids." Another traveler said, "I’m off to Sapporo for skiing, delicious food, and hot springs."

All Nippon Airways (ANA) reported a 24% increase in reservations compared to last year, driven by both Chinese tourists heading to Japan and Japanese residents returning home for the holidays.

While fireworks and family reunions remain key parts of the Lunar New Year in China, international travel has surged as restrictions ease. This year, Japan has become a top choice, with flights fully booked and travelers preparing to experience Japan's unique winter attractions.

Domestically, China expects record-breaking travel numbers, with an estimated 9 billion trips over the 40-day Lunar New Year period. However, for those heading abroad, Japan's appeal continues to grow, reinforcing its position as a favorite destination among Chinese tourists.

The Lunar New Year holiday period will continue until February 4, with Japan welcoming thousands of visitors seeking both adventure and relaxation.

Source: TBS

