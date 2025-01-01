News On Japan
PM Ishiba Denies US Steel Buyout, Says Deal Focuses on Investment

TOKYO, Feb 14 (News On Japan) - The House of Representatives held a plenary session on February 13th, during which Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reported on his visit to the United States. Regarding Nippon Steel’s planned acquisition of US Steel, he stated after the Japan-US summit that the two countries had "agreed on making a substantial investment rather than a takeover."

However, after the meeting, US President Donald Trump remarked that "Nippon Steel will not hold a majority stake."

In response, Koichi Takemasa, a member of the Constitutional Democratic Party, questioned whether the Japanese government was aware of this stance in advance.

Ishiba clarified that "there was no discussion on specific investment ratios during the summit" and emphasized that "this is not a simple acquisition where one side gains unilateral benefits. By leveraging Japanese technology and capital to make a bold investment in the United States, we aim to create high-quality products that the US and global markets demand—essentially a win-win relationship."

He added that the Japanese government would "facilitate communication among relevant parties as needed" moving forward.

Source: THE PAGE

POPULAR NEWS

New Doraemon Attraction Opens at Universal Studios Japan

A new Doraemon-themed attraction opens today (February 14) at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka, celebrating the upcoming March release of the film Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Adventure.

Tokyo to Launch Commercial Flying Car Services in 2027

Tokyo has announced plans to begin commercial operations of flying cars as early as the 2027 fiscal year, with the aim to establish multiple takeoff and landing sites across the city by 2030, creating a network that connects the capital with neighboring prefectures.

Japan’s Aging Sewer Pipes Raise Sinkhole Risks

Across Japan, aging underground infrastructure is leading to a rising number of road collapses, with an estimated 10,000 cases annually—about 29 per day. Nearly 30% of these incidents in urban areas are attributed to deteriorating sewer pipes.

New Flexible Solar Panels to Power Shinkansen Stations

JR Central has unveiled ultra-thin solar panels that can be installed on noise barriers along the Tokaido Shinkansen, aiming for deployment by 2050. Measuring just about one millimeter thick, the perovskite solar panels are lightweight and flexible, allowing them to be fitted onto the curved surfaces of noise barriers.

Will Japan’s Gas Costs Fall?

Following the Japan-U.S. summit during the Trump administration, discussions about liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports gained momentum. The agreement to expand LNG purchases from the U.S. was seen as a key development, but significant challenges remain. Will this lead to lower gas prices in Japan? And what are the five countries that pose obstacles to fulfilling this commitment?

MORE Business NEWS

Japan's Wage Gap Widens as Small Firms Struggle

The 2025 spring wage negotiations have officially begun, with major automakers submitting their demands on February 12th. The key question remains: will wage increases continue to rise this year?

Rice Prices Still Soaring as Japan Struggles With Supply Issues

The so-called 'Reiwa Rice Crisis' that emerged last summer continues to impact Japan. The government initially predicted that rice prices would stabilize once the new harvest entered the market, but as of February 11th, prices remain high. In some supermarkets, the price of a 5kg bag of rice has surged by 700 to 800 yen.

The Importance of Knowledge Management in Today's Business Environment

In an age where information is as valuable as currency, effective management of knowledge assets can be the key to a company's competitive edge.

Failed Nissan-Honda Merger Leaves Unanswered Questions

The stalled merger talks between Honda and Nissan, as well as Nippon Steel’s acquisition bid for US Steel, are in the spotlight. The negotiations for a management integration between Honda and Nissan were scrapped in just about a month after they were revealed, largely due to the size differences between the two automakers.

Japan to Release Emergency Rice Reserves Amid Rising Prices

Rice prices in Japan continue to rise, despite the government’s plan to release emergency reserves in an effort to stabilize the market. A bowl of tendon, topped with freshly fried tempura, is incomplete without steaming hot rice, but the cost of this staple has been steadily increasing.

'Nissan' or 'Nippon Steel'? Trump Mistakenly Mixes Up Names Three Times

Confusion arose during a joint press conference following the U.S.-Japan summit on February 7th when former President Donald Trump mistakenly referred to Nippon Steel as "Nissan" three times while discussing the company's planned acquisition of U.S. Steel. His remarks led to brief speculation about whether struggling automaker Nissan was investing in the American steel giant.