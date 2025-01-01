PM Ishiba Denies US Steel Buyout, Says Deal Focuses on Investment

TOKYO, Feb 14 (News On Japan) - The House of Representatives held a plenary session on February 13th, during which Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reported on his visit to the United States. Regarding Nippon Steel’s planned acquisition of US Steel, he stated after the Japan-US summit that the two countries had "agreed on making a substantial investment rather than a takeover."

However, after the meeting, US President Donald Trump remarked that "Nippon Steel will not hold a majority stake."

In response, Koichi Takemasa, a member of the Constitutional Democratic Party, questioned whether the Japanese government was aware of this stance in advance.

Ishiba clarified that "there was no discussion on specific investment ratios during the summit" and emphasized that "this is not a simple acquisition where one side gains unilateral benefits. By leveraging Japanese technology and capital to make a bold investment in the United States, we aim to create high-quality products that the US and global markets demand—essentially a win-win relationship."

He added that the Japanese government would "facilitate communication among relevant parties as needed" moving forward.

Source: THE PAGE