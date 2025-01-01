Trump Says America Holds Golden Share in US Steel

WASHINGTON DC, Jun 13 (News On Japan) - Former President Trump stated on June 12th that the United States holds a "golden share" in US Steel, in connection with Nippon Steel's planned acquisition of the company.

"We have the golden share in US Steel. As president, I control it," Trump said.

A "golden share" refers to a special class of stock that grants its holder stronger veto power over key management decisions. Trump suggested that the US government possesses this type of share in US Steel.

While Nippon Steel is seeking full ownership of US Steel as a wholly owned subsidiary, Trump also declared that "America holds 51 percent ownership," drawing attention to what decision he may ultimately make regarding the deal.

Source: FNN