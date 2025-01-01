News On Japan
Trump Says America Holds Golden Share in US Steel

WASHINGTON DC, Jun 13 (News On Japan) - Former President Trump stated on June 12th that the United States holds a "golden share" in US Steel, in connection with Nippon Steel's planned acquisition of the company.

"We have the golden share in US Steel. As president, I control it," Trump said.

A "golden share" refers to a special class of stock that grants its holder stronger veto power over key management decisions. Trump suggested that the US government possesses this type of share in US Steel.

While Nippon Steel is seeking full ownership of US Steel as a wholly owned subsidiary, Trump also declared that "America holds 51 percent ownership," drawing attention to what decision he may ultimately make regarding the deal.

Source: FNN

Japan Approves Pension Reform

The Pension System Reform Law was passed and enacted at the Upper House plenary session on June 13th with majority support from the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito, the Constitutional Democratic Party and others. The law includes measures to expand the coverage of employee pensions by removing the so-called 1.06 million yen income barrier, revising the in-service old-age pension system that reduces pension benefits for working seniors, and raising the cap on employee pension insurance premiums for high-income earners.

Vet Dies After Treating Infected Cat in Mie

A veterinarian in Mie Prefecture has died after treating a cat infected with Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (SFTS), a disease transmitted by ticks and other vectors.

Holding an Umbrella While Cycling to be Outlawed

Riding a bicycle while holding an umbrella, a practice often seen during the rainy season in Japan, poses significant danger as it becomes more frequent with the arrival of June rains.

Japan Moves to Grant Science Council Autonomy

The Diet has passed legislation to establish the Science Council of Japan as an independent corporation, separating it from direct government control.

Foreign Tourists Seriously Injured in Crash with Tour Bus near Mount Fuji

A car collided with a tour bus on the Fuji Subaru Line near Mount Fuji, leaving six foreign nationals injured. The accident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on June 11th near the fourth station of the Fuji Subaru Line in Narusawa Village, Yamanashi Prefecture.

Central Banks and Markets: A Perspective of Over 30 Years

A special feature focuses on central banks, markets, and politics from the perspective of over 30 years of experience, with veteran economist Ueno Yasunari offering his insights.

Seven-Eleven Brings Back 100 Yen Rice Balls

Seven-Eleven has revived its popular 100 yen rice ball promotion starting today, marking the first time in five years it has launched such a campaign despite soaring rice prices.

Japan Truck Makers Merge Operations

Hino Motors and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, two of Japan’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, have reached a long-delayed final agreement on their management integration.

Rice Shop Forced to Close as Price Surge Persists

As government rice stockpiles went on sale in Fukuoka, long lines formed outside stores even before opening hours. At the Mega Don Quijote in Nishi Ward, customers queued early on June 9th to purchase the reserve rice, with distribution beginning at 7 a.m.

Japan's January–March GDP Slightly Revised Up

Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) for the January to March quarter was slightly revised upward to an annualized contraction of 0.2%, the Cabinet Office announced on June 9th.

Japan Posts Current Account Surplus of 2.258 Trillion Yen in April

Japan’s current account posted a surplus of 2.258 trillion yen in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance. The current account, which reflects how much Japan earns from trade and investment with the rest of the world, remained in the black for the month.

Japan Disneyland Considers Revising Ticket Pricing, Eyes Return of Annual Passes

Oriental Land President Wataru Takahashi announced on June 6th that the company is considering revising ticket prices for Tokyo Disney Resort. Currently, adult admission prices vary between 7,900 yen and 10,900 yen depending on the day of the week and season.