News On Japan
Business

Roland Opens High-Tech Hub in Hamamatsu

HAMAMATSU, Nov 30 (News On Japan) - Roland has completed construction of its new headquarters building in Hamamatsu, with the company holding its official opening ceremony on November 27th.

The ceremony, which took place in the Shintoda district of Hamana Ward, brought together 37 participants connected to the company to celebrate the completion of the electronic instrument maker’s new base of operations.

The new headquarters is a three-story steel-reinforced concrete building that will serve as a core site for developing electronic musical instruments and managing production operations.

At the center of the structure is the Roland Arena, a shared space designed to break down barriers between departments, encourage communication, and foster the creation of new ideas.

Roland President Masahiro Minowa said he hopes the new environment will stimulate engineers to inspire one another, leading to innovative products. Minowa added that he expects the facility to help generate instruments and services capable of transforming the global music scene.

Full-scale operations at the new headquarters are scheduled to begin in March 2026.

Source: SBSnews6

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Fire Engulfs Pontocho in Kyoto

A fire broke out on the night of November 29th in Kyoto’s busy Pontocho entertainment district, prompting a large-scale evacuation as flames spread from one restaurant to neighboring buildings.

Kyoto’s Autumn Leaves Hit Peak

From high above Kyoto, the city’s autumn colors can be seen spreading vividly across the landscape, with trees throughout the area turning a deep, striking red that stands out even from the air.

Bear Attacks Man in Numata Station Toilet

A 69-year-old security guard was lightly injured on November 28th when he was attacked by a bear inside a public restroom located in front of JR Numata Station in Gunma Prefecture.

Chinese Embassy Again Urges People to Refrain From Traveling to Japan

The Chinese Embassy in Japan reiterated its call for citizens to refrain from traveling to the country after issuing a renewed advisory on November 26th, warning on social media that those already in Japan should take extra precautions to stay safe as embassy officials report a rise in requests for assistance from Chinese nationals who say they have faced discrimination since July.

Tokyo Plans Flat 3% Lodging Tax

Tokyo announced on November 26th that it will overhaul its lodging tax system by replacing the current fixed-rate structure with a uniform tax equivalent to 3% of accommodation fees, a move intended to respond to sharply rising hotel prices.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Roland Opens High-Tech Hub in Hamamatsu

Roland has completed construction of its new headquarters building in Hamamatsu, with the company holding its official opening ceremony on November 27th.

BYD Launches PHV in Japan Starting at 3.98 Million Yen

BYD will introduce an aggressively priced plug-in hybrid vehicle in Japan as part of its bid to expand market share, with the company set to begin domestic sales of its Sealion 6 model on December 1st at a starting price of 3.98 million yen, according to reporting by TV Tokyo.

Toyota’s Global Production in October Reaches All-Time High

Toyota’s global production in October reached 926,987 vehicles, rising 3.8% from a year earlier, marking the fifth consecutive month of year-on-year growth and setting a new single-month record for the first time in 1 year and 11 months.

Narita Airport to End Land Lease as Fund Faces Investor Turmoil

Investors in the real-estate fund Minna de Ooya-san, which raised more than 200 billion yen while promising annual returns of around 7%, are facing deepening uncertainty as Narita International Airport Company moves to end its lease of development land near the airport at the end of this month, adding further strain to a project already mired in delays and halted distributions.

Honda Resumes Output as China-Linked Chip Bottleneck Ends

Honda announced on November 25th that production has resumed at its automobile plant in Mexico after operations were halted from late October due to a semiconductor shortage.

Concerns Grow Over AI Bubble

The Nikkei Stock Average climbed into the 52,000-yen range in October before swinging sharply and falling back below 50,000 yen, raising questions over whether the benchmark has already entered a correction phase or whether the market can stabilize above the 50,000-yen level and aim higher.

The Mystery Behind Japan's Consumer Price Index

The steady rise in food prices in Japan has become unmistakable, with some items increasing by as much as 10% in September 2025, yet the overall consumer price index shows growth of only around 3%, leaving many wondering why the gap is so large and whether official data truly reflects the burden households feel.

Japan’s Labor Shortage Pushes Thousands of Firms Toward Failure

A deepening labor shortage is increasingly weighing on the Japanese economy, forcing businesses to shorten operating hours or scale back services and generating massive lost opportunities that are estimated to reach 16 trillion yen in fiscal 2024.