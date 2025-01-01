Roland Opens High-Tech Hub in Hamamatsu

HAMAMATSU, Nov 30 (News On Japan) - Roland has completed construction of its new headquarters building in Hamamatsu, with the company holding its official opening ceremony on November 27th.

The ceremony, which took place in the Shintoda district of Hamana Ward, brought together 37 participants connected to the company to celebrate the completion of the electronic instrument maker’s new base of operations.

The new headquarters is a three-story steel-reinforced concrete building that will serve as a core site for developing electronic musical instruments and managing production operations.

At the center of the structure is the Roland Arena, a shared space designed to break down barriers between departments, encourage communication, and foster the creation of new ideas.

Roland President Masahiro Minowa said he hopes the new environment will stimulate engineers to inspire one another, leading to innovative products. Minowa added that he expects the facility to help generate instruments and services capable of transforming the global music scene.

Full-scale operations at the new headquarters are scheduled to begin in March 2026.

Source: SBSnews6