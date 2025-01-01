News On Japan
Business

Toyota Leads Japanese Carmakers as U.S. Sales Rise Despite Tariffs

TOKYO, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - New vehicle sales by six Japanese automakers in the United States rose 2.4% from the previous year to 6,023,492 units in 2025, the companies announced on January 5th, as demand remained firm despite higher tariffs introduced under the Trump administration, with three manufacturers surpassing their year-earlier results.

Toyota Motor recorded the highest sales volume, at around 2.518 million vehicles, marking an 8% increase driven mainly by strong demand for hybrid models, while Honda and Nissan also posted modest gains.

By contrast, Mitsubishi Motors saw the steepest decline, with sales falling 13.7% to about 94,000 units, and Subaru and Mazda also reported year-on-year decreases.

Looking ahead to the U.S. market in 2026, representatives of Japanese automakers said they are closely watching how negative factors such as slowing growth in electric vehicle demand and tariff policies may affect sales.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nagasaki and Okinawa Chosen for New York Times 52 Places to Go in 2026

The New York Times, a leading U.S. newspaper, has released its list of the “52 Places to Go in 2026,” selecting destinations from around the world, with Nagasaki and Okinawa chosen from Japan.

Woman Dies Eating Mochi, 7 Hospitalized

An elderly woman died in Tokyo after choking on mochi during the first three days of the New Year, according to the Tokyo Fire Department.

New Year’s Sunrise Welcomed Across Japan

On the morning of January 1, people across Japan gathered to witness the first sunrise of the new year, offering prayers and reflections as the country welcomed 2026. From the iconic “Diamond Fuji,” where the rising sun aligns perfectly with the peak of Mount Fuji, to panoramic views from Tokyo Skytree, scenes of quiet celebration unfolded nationwide.

Emperor’s New Year Message: A Year to Move Forward With Hope

The Imperial Family welcomed the New Year on January 1, with the Emperor releasing a message through the Imperial Household Agency expressing his hopes that the year ahead will be one in which people in Japan and around the world can move forward with hope.

Kobe to Introduce Forest Burial Sites

More people are struggling with what to do about family graves, as the number of people choosing to close ancestral burial plots continues to rise across Japan.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Toyota Leads Japanese Carmakers as U.S. Sales Rise Despite Tariffs

New vehicle sales by six Japanese automakers in the United States rose 2.4% from the previous year to 6,023,492 units in 2025, the companies announced on January 5th, as demand remained firm despite higher tariffs introduced under the Trump administration, with three manufacturers surpassing their year-earlier results.

Goldman Sachs May Launch New Japan-Focused Real Estate Fund

Goldman Sachs, a major U.S. financial institution, is reportedly planning to launch a new fund focused on real estate investments in Japan, according to Bloomberg.

Japan’s Long-Term Rates Surge to Nearly 27-Year Peak

Japan’s long-term interest rates climbed to their highest level in roughly 27 years, with the yield on newly issued 10-year government bonds briefly reaching 2.125% on January 5th, marking the highest level since February 1999.

Japan’s Top Tuna Port Opens With 1,300 Tuna

Liveliness returned to Japan’s top tuna landing port as the first tuna auction of the year was held in Nachikatsuura, Wakayama Prefecture, where prayers were offered for a safe and abundant fishing season.

High-End Retirement Homes Cater to Japan’s Growing Wealthy

Japan, known as one of the world’s longest-living nations, is seeing its elderly population continue to grow, with people aged 65 and older now accounting for a record 29.3 percent of the population, an increase of around 20,000 from the previous year.

2026 Japanese Stock Market Outlook: Key Events and Sectors to Watch

The Japanese stock market is entering a new phase as investors look ahead to 2026 following a volatile but ultimately strong year in 2025, when the Nikkei index briefly approached the 50,000-yen level.

Foxconn Eyes Japan’s Auto Market

Japan’s auto industry, already facing mounting pressure, is preparing for another major challenge in 2026 as Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Foxconn steps up its push into the Japanese market. Following its earlier focus on Chinese electric vehicle makers, the company is now turning its attention to Japan, raising questions over whether it will become a partner or a rival to domestic automakers.

Japanese Stocks Finish the Year at a Record Level

The final trading session of the year concluded at the Osaka Exchange in Kitahama, Osaka, where the traditional year-end ceremony known as the “Dainokai” was held to mark the close of trading.