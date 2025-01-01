Toyota Leads Japanese Carmakers as U.S. Sales Rise Despite Tariffs

TOKYO, Jan 07 (News On Japan) - New vehicle sales by six Japanese automakers in the United States rose 2.4% from the previous year to 6,023,492 units in 2025, the companies announced on January 5th, as demand remained firm despite higher tariffs introduced under the Trump administration, with three manufacturers surpassing their year-earlier results.

Toyota Motor recorded the highest sales volume, at around 2.518 million vehicles, marking an 8% increase driven mainly by strong demand for hybrid models, while Honda and Nissan also posted modest gains.

By contrast, Mitsubishi Motors saw the steepest decline, with sales falling 13.7% to about 94,000 units, and Subaru and Mazda also reported year-on-year decreases.

Looking ahead to the U.S. market in 2026, representatives of Japanese automakers said they are closely watching how negative factors such as slowing growth in electric vehicle demand and tariff policies may affect sales.

Source: テレ東BIZ