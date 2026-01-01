The Age of Anko Over Chocolate?

TOKYO, Feb 04 (News On Japan) - A sweets event celebrating anko, or sweet red bean paste, is drawing large crowds in Tokyo’s Nihonbashi district, reflecting a growing perception that traditional Japanese confections offer a more “guilt-free” indulgence than chocolate as visitors line up to enjoy an array of bean-based desserts.

At a department store venue packed with visitors, some shoppers said they had waited for more than an hour, calling the treats a well-earned reward, as the event brings together a wide selection of anko sweets that has proven irresistible to fans of traditional flavors.

Asked about the appeal, one visitor said it might be because anko feels lighter than chocolate, a sentiment echoed throughout the venue, where classic strawberry daifuku wrapped in freshly steamed mochi sit alongside more unusual varieties filled with blueberries or framboise, paired with matcha and anko in rich yet balanced combinations.

One of the longest lines formed in front of a stall selling dorayaki that resemble fluffy pancakes, with meringue blended into the batter, creating a soft texture that pairs smoothly with mildly sweet chunky anko and fermented butter, prompting customers to exclaim that the taste was pure happiness and felt like a dream world.

Some shoppers were seen buying in bulk, with one estimating their total had already reached around 15,000 yen and adding that they were not finished yet, as the anko-themed event continues through February 14th.

Source: TBS