News On Japan
Business

Can Foreign Drivers Save Japan’s Logistics Industry?

FUKUOKA, Feb 16 (News On Japan) - A severe shortage of truck drivers—forecast to reach 210,000 by fiscal 2030—has prompted a driving school operator in Fukuoka Prefecture to begin recruiting foreign drivers in an effort to support Japan’s strained logistics sector.

Ryousuke Kobayashi of Minami Holdings, which operates driving schools in Fukuoka, traveled to rural towns in Cambodia distributing flyers to recruit prospective drivers willing to work in Japan. The company has established a driving school in the capital Phnom Penh to train drivers for employment in Japan, and when reporters visited in October last year, 12 Cambodian trainees were undergoing Japanese-language education and driving instruction. Tuition, including procedures related to travel and employment in Japan, costs about $3,000 per person, and the business must send more than 100 trainees to Japan annually to remain viable.

One trainee preparing to depart for Japan is Chhun Chet, 44, who previously worked for three years as a welding technician in Tochigi Prefecture under Japan’s technical intern program. After returning home, Chet earned a living as a tuk-tuk driver, but decided to leave his family again to work in Japan in order to cover educational expenses for his two daughters. Training alongside him is Sar Sandy, 30, who hopes to become a truck driver—still a rare career choice for women in Cambodia.

Both are set to join Sankei Works, a transport company based in Nogata, Fukuoka Prefecture, which employs 13 drivers and mainly delivers food and alcoholic beverages within the prefecture. Struggling to secure Japanese drivers, the company decided to hire Chet and Sandy as foreign drivers and holds high expectations for their performance.

In November last year, the two arrived in Japan and began training to pass the country’s driver’s license examination. However, Japan’s left-side traffic and right-hand-drive vehicles—opposite of Cambodia—proved challenging. Despite undergoing advanced AI-assisted training, Chet made repeated errors, receiving a score of minus 100 out of 100, while Sandy recorded minus 55, highlighting the difficulty of adapting to Japan’s driving system.

Although they continued training daily, both ultimately failed the licensing exam. The question now is whether Kobayashi can establish a stable path for foreign drivers to work in Japan, as he and the two Cambodian trainees take on the challenge of overcoming the hurdles to employment in the country’s logistics industry.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Long Lines in Russia for Japan Tourist Visas

Long lines have been forming daily outside the Japanese Embassy in Russia as people seek tourist visas to visit Japan, with an unprecedented boom in travel interest despite Moscow designating Japan an “unfriendly nation” over sanctions related to the Ukraine invasion.

Can Foreign Drivers Save Japan’s Logistics Industry?

A severe shortage of truck drivers—forecast to reach 210,000 by fiscal 2030—has prompted a driving school operator in Fukuoka Prefecture to begin recruiting foreign drivers in an effort to support Japan’s strained logistics sector.

Chinese Media Reports Travel to Japan Down 54%

China’s week-long Lunar New Year holiday began on February 15th, marking the start of the longest Spring Festival break on record at nine days.

Six Students Taken to Hospital After Eating Overly Salty Pizza

Six junior high school students were taken to hospital after falling ill from eating pizza made during a home economics class in Kitakyushu last month, with officials suspecting the cause to be an excessive amount of salt added to the dough.

Osaka Fraud Losses Top 33.9 Billion Yen as Police-Impersonation Scams Surge

Losses from special fraud and SNS-based investment and romance scams in Osaka Prefecture over the past year exceeded 33.9 billion yen, marking a record high.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan To Raise Initial And Follow-Up Medical Fees

Medical consultation fees at healthcare institutions in Japan are set to rise starting in June as authorities move to address soaring costs and wage increases, with around 70 percent of hospitals nationwide currently operating at a loss.

PayPay Teams Up With Visa to Break Into the U.S.

PayPay, Japan’s leading QR-code payment service, has announced a partnership with Visa, the world’s largest credit card network, as it looks to expand into the United States, where QR payments remain far less common and tap-to-pay dominates everyday transactions.

Sony’s Bold Move to Sell TV Business

Sony is considering spinning off its television business, long symbolized by its BRAVIA brand, in a move that could mark a decisive step away from consumer electronics and toward a new identity centered on entertainment and intellectual property.

Self-Made Puffy Stickers Drive Unexpected Glue Shortages

A popular household adhesive known as “Bond” is disappearing from store shelves across Japan, with the shortage linked to a continuing boom in a trendy type of sticker that has become especially popular among younger consumers.

Mazda Posts First Net Loss in Five Years

Mazda said on February 10th that it fell into a net loss of 14.7 billion yen for the nine months from April to December 2025, marking its first deficit in five years, as U.S. tariff policies under the Trump administration weighed heavily on earnings.

Japan’s Government Debt Hits Record 1,342 Trillion Yen at End of 2025

Japan’s outstanding government debt totaled 1,342.172 trillion yen as of December 2025, marking a record high, the Finance Ministry announced.

How to Organize Effective Work From Home: 11 Practical Tips for High Productivity

Working from home is no longer an exception for a select group of professionals. Flexible schedules, coffee anytime, and online meetings in pajamas don't disrupt the workflow. On the contrary, they positively impact productivity.

Tokyo Drives Small New Home Prices Above 60 Million Yen

The average asking price for newly built small detached homes in January rose 4.7 percent from the previous month to 61.54 million yen across the Tokyo metropolitan region’s four prefectures, according to a real estate research firm, marking a new high since surveys began in April 2014 and pushing prices above 60 million yen for the first time.