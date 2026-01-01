Lawson Plans Entry Into India, Aiming for 10,000 Stores by 2050

TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - Lawson has decided to enter the Indian market, with plans to open five directly operated stores in Mumbai in 2027 before expanding to 100 outlets by 2030 and ultimately aiming for 10,000 stores by 2050 as it seeks to establish a new pillar of overseas earnings in a country expected to see sustained growth driven by the world’s largest population.

The stores will feature product lineups tailored to local eating habits while also offering items such as onigiri and sandwiches. By entering India, where strong population growth is expected to support long-term consumption, Lawson hopes to cultivate the market into a key revenue source for its international operations.

Source: テレ東BIZ