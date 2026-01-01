News On Japan
Business

Lawson Plans Entry Into India, Aiming for 10,000 Stores by 2050

TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - Lawson has decided to enter the Indian market, with plans to open five directly operated stores in Mumbai in 2027 before expanding to 100 outlets by 2030 and ultimately aiming for 10,000 stores by 2050 as it seeks to establish a new pillar of overseas earnings in a country expected to see sustained growth driven by the world’s largest population.

The stores will feature product lineups tailored to local eating habits while also offering items such as onigiri and sandwiches. By entering India, where strong population growth is expected to support long-term consumption, Lawson hopes to cultivate the market into a key revenue source for its international operations.

Source: テレ東BIZ

Japan’s Emperor Marks 66th Birthday

Emperor Naruhito turned 66 on February 23rd, marking the occasion with a press conference in which he reflected on the state of the nation and expressed his heartfelt concern for people affected by natural disasters.

Six Hospitalized in Scramble for Sacred Sticks

Three men were left unconscious and in critical condition after a violent scramble for sacred wooden sticks during the Saidaiji Eyo naked festival in Okayama Prefecture on February 22nd, with a total of six participants transported to hospital.

Phantom Village Submerged Over 40 Years Ago Reappears

Record-low rainfall has exposed parts of a “phantom village” that sank beneath a riverbed more than 40 years ago in Niyodogawa, Kochi Prefecture, while the water shortage has also left sections of the Shimanto River nearly dry, raising concerns about its impact on ayu fishing and daily life.

Three Stabbed Inside Fukuoka Library

Three adults were stabbed by a man armed with a knife inside a library in Fukuoka’s Sawara Ward on Thursday night, leaving one person seriously injured, and police arrested the suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

Japan To Ban Use of Mobile Batteries on Aircraft

Japan’s transport ministry has decided on a policy to prohibit the use of mobile batteries on aircraft as early as April following a string of incidents in which the devices caught fire during flights.

Surging Gold Prices Put Spotlight on Japan’s Only Operating Gold Mine

Gold prices continue to surge, while China’s restrictions on rare earths and other developments are drawing renewed attention to mineral resources, prompting a closer look at resource strategies in an increasingly geopolitical era through an interview with Sumitomo Metal Mining President Shinsuke Matsumoto.

Why The U.S. Can’t Copy Japanese 7-Eleven

Japanese 7-Eleven feels like a different universe, while the American version is struggling and trying to “be more like Japan.” But what if the real reason has nothing to do with fresh sandwiches at all? (Asian Boss)

Japanese Automakers Turn to China for In-Car Chips

Japanese automakers that have long relied on domestic or Western-made semiconductors are increasingly adopting Chinese-made automotive chips, marking a significant shift in procurement strategy as companies such as Toyota and Suzuki move to install Chinese systems not only in vehicles sold in China but also in models destined for other markets.

Japan’s January Consumer Prices Rise 2.0% as End of Gasoline Surtax Slows Growth

Japan’s nationwide consumer price index in January rose 2.0% from a year earlier, slowing from the previous month as lower energy prices, driven by the abolition of the provisional gasoline tax rate, helped ease inflationary pressures.

Japan Sees Surge in Low-Cost Recovery Wear

Major retail chains, including large supermarkets and home goods retailers, are rapidly entering the fast-growing market for so-called recovery wear, apparel promoted as helping to ease fatigue while being worn, as companies outside the traditional fashion industry seek new business opportunities in the expanding health and wellness sector.

Zetteria Rebrand Nears Completion

The hamburger chain rebranded from Lotteria to Zetteria has announced plans to aim for the top position among burger chains in terms of sales and store numbers as the conversion of outlets moves toward completion.

Japan Posts 1.1 Trillion Yen Trade Deficit

Japan recorded a trade deficit of about 1.1 trillion yen in January, marking the first shortfall in three months, as the impact of “Trump tariffs” continued to weigh on automobile exports to the United States.