Toyota Begins Reverse Imports of U.S.-Made Tundra and Highlander in Japan

TOKYO, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - Toyota Motor has begun selling two vehicle models manufactured at its U.S. plants in Japan, marking a shift toward so-called "reverse imports" as part of efforts to improve trade relations between Japan and the United States.

According to Toyota, sales started at dealerships in Tokyo on April 2nd, featuring the pickup truck Tundra produced at its Texas plant and the SUV Highlander built at its Indiana facility.

The Highlander, which had previously ended domestic sales in 2007, is making a return to the Japanese market for the first time in nearly two decades.

The move comes in response to tariff policies under the Trump administration and is aimed at contributing to improved bilateral trade ties.

Nationwide sales are scheduled to begin after the summer.

Toyota is also preparing to begin reverse imports of the Camry sedan produced at its Kentucky plant once arrangements are complete.

Source: Nagoya TV News