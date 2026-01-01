University Entry Costs Hit Record High

TOKYO, Apr 07 (News On Japan) - The cost of entering university, from entrance examinations through enrollment, reached a record high for students who enrolled in private universities in the Tokyo metropolitan area in April last year, a recent survey has revealed.

The survey was conducted by the Tokyo Federation of Private University Faculty Unions, an organization made up of labor unions from private universities in the Kanto-Koshinetsu region, targeting parents of students who enrolled in 10 private universities in the Tokyo metropolitan area during the previous academic year.

According to the findings, total expenses from entrance exams to enrollment averaged approximately 1.65 million yen for students commuting from home, while those living away from their families faced costs of about 2.35 million yen, both marking the highest levels since comparable data began being collected in fiscal 1985.

For students living away from home, rent rose by 4.2% compared to the previous year, while the amount remaining for daily living expenses after paying rent from remittances amounted to just 660 yen per day.

The federation noted that the figures reflect a reality in which students are forced to take on long hours of part-time work, to the extent that it may come at the expense of their studies.

Source: TBS