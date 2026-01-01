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Around 17,000 First Graders Begin School in Osaka

OSAKA, Apr 07 (News On Japan) - Around 17,000 first graders began their elementary school lives on April 7th as entrance ceremonies were held at public schools across Osaka City.

At Kaihei Elementary School in Chuo Ward, Osaka, 64 new students were welcomed during a ceremony where the children entered to applause, and the principal encouraged them by saying, "Let’s enjoy a lively and energetic school life," as the students looked excited about their first experiences in elementary school.

One new student said, "I’m looking forward to arts and crafts and physical education. I want to draw cute pictures," while another said, "Maybe math. I love numbers because there will be more of them."

Across Osaka City, entrance ceremonies were held at most public elementary schools on April 7th, marking the start of a new chapter for approximately 17,000 first graders.

Source: YOMIURI

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