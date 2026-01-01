Tokyo Metro Invests in 24-Hour Gym Operator to Diversify Revenue

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Metro announced on April 8th that it has entered into a capital and business alliance with Fit, an operator of 24-hour unmanned gyms, investing 1.5 billion yen as part of efforts to diversify revenue beyond its core railway operations.

The company had already joined the franchise chain of "LifeFit," operated by Fit, in March 2025, opening three locations in Tokyo.

Looking ahead, Tokyo Metro aims to expand the business to 20 outlets by the end of fiscal 2027, with plans to grow the network to around 50 locations in the coming years, positioning the fitness venture as a new pillar of non-railway income.

Source: テレ東BIZ