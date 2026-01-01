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Fuel Shortages From Middle East Tensions May Halt Fishing

Wakayama, Apr 22 (News On Japan) - Wakayama Prefecture held talks with local fisheries cooperatives after concerns grew that fishing boats may be unable to put to sea because fuel supplies have been disrupted by tensions in the Middle East.

In Wakayama, fuel used by fishing vessels has become difficult to secure due to the impact of the regional instability. As a result, six of the prefecture’s 20 fisheries cooperatives have already introduced measures limiting the days on which boats can operate.

Last week, the prefectural government submitted a formal request to the Fisheries Agency, urging it to help secure fuel supplies. On April 21, officials met with fishermen and cooperative representatives to discuss steps toward a stable supply.

'Fishermen cannot pass higher costs on to customers. We are being hit from every direction,' one fishing industry representative said.

A prefectural official said the hardships faced by fishermen were not fully understood by either the national government or the general public.

'There is clearly a gap between the situation you are facing and how it is recognized by the central government and ordinary citizens,' the official said.

As part of efforts to counter rising fuel prices, the prefecture said it would accelerate a review of fuel procurement routes.

Source: YOMIURI

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