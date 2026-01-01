Dream Jumbo Lottery Launches With 500 Million Yen First Prize

TOKYO, May 04 (News On Japan) - Sales of the "Dream Jumbo Lottery," offering a combined top prize of 500 million yen including adjacent number bonuses, began nationwide on May 1st.

For 2026, tickets for the Dream Jumbo Lottery are priced at 300 yen each, with 12 first-prize winnings set at 300 million yen, which rise to 500 million yen when combined with adjacent number prizes. At the same time, the "Dream Jumbo Mini" lottery is also being sold, featuring 25 first-prize winnings of 50 million yen.

On the first day of sales on May 1st, which fell on a "Taian" auspicious day in the traditional calendar, long lines formed from early morning despite heavy rain at the Nishiginza Chance Center in Tokyo, a location known for producing high-value winners in the past, as people queued in search of their dreams. Buyers expressed hopes such as "Since we came in heavy rain, we hope to win something good," and "We’re aiming for hundreds of millions. I want to buy an apartment and live comfortably—this is a shot at turning things around."

Sales of the Dream Jumbo Lottery will continue through May 30th, with the drawing scheduled for June 10th.

Source: TOKYO MX NEWS