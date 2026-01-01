SoftBank Group Considers Major AI Data Center Investment in France

TOKYO, May 12 (News On Japan) - Bloomberg reported on May 11th that SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son held discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding investment in AI data centers in France.

The proposal was reportedly presented to Son during Macron’s visit to Japan, and an announcement could be made at an investment promotion event scheduled to be held in France at the end of May.

The scale of the investment remains under discussion, but proposals involving as much as 15 trillion yen have reportedly emerged, although details are still fluid.

Source: テレ東BIZ