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Sunset Views at Hamanoura Rice Terraces Reach Peak

SAGA, May 12 (News On Japan) - A breathtaking scene unfolded before photographers as the setting sun illuminated terraced rice fields stretching toward the coastline in Saga Prefecture.

The landscape is found at Hamanoura no Tanada in Genkai Town, where 283 rice paddies of varying sizes cascade down the hillside like giant steps.

The rice fields, now filled with water during planting season, glow orange in the evening light, creating what is often described as the most beautiful time of the year at the site.

According to Genkai Town officials, the best viewing period is expected to continue through the end of May.

Meanwhile, in Nagi Town, Okayama Prefecture, another seasonal spectacle can only be seen for about two hours each morning.

The water-filled rice paddies reflect mountain peaks rising more than 1,000 meters above sea level, creating what visitors call the “Upside-Down Nagi Mountain Range.”

The reflections are said to appear most clearly during the calm conditions between shortly after 5 a.m. and around two hours later, when winds remain weak.

One visitor who came to photograph the scenery said, “You can see the entire Nagi mountain range from east to west, so this is the absolute best view.”

Rice planting in the area is expected to begin around May 15th, but the mirrored mountain scenery will remain visible for a short period until the young rice seedlings begin to grow.

Source: FNN

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