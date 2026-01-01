News On Japan
Business

Japan’s Long-Term Interest Rates Rise to 2.6%, Highest in 29 Years

TOKYO, May 13 (News On Japan) - The yield on Japan’s benchmark newly issued 10-year government bond rose to 2.60% in the Tokyo bond market on May 13th, marking its highest level in approximately 29 years since June 1997.

Bonds came under selling pressure as expectations for interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve weakened, while rising crude oil prices fueled concerns over inflation. The move pushed Japan’s long-term interest rates sharply higher.

Japan’s long-term interest rates have climbed steadily over the past year as the country moved away from decades of ultra-low monetary policy and investors adjusted to persistent inflation both at home and overseas. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond, which spent years near zero under the Bank of Japan’s yield curve control policy, was trading around 0.9% in mid-2025 before gradually pushing above 1% as speculation grew that the central bank would continue normalizing policy after ending negative interest rates in 2024.

Pressure intensified through the second half of 2025 as wages continued rising and core consumer inflation remained above the Bank of Japan’s long-standing 2% target. Investors increasingly began pricing in the possibility of additional rate hikes by the BOJ, while global bond markets were also shaken by uncertainty surrounding U.S. monetary policy. Rising U.S. Treasury yields often spilled over into Japanese markets, encouraging investors to sell Japanese government bonds as well.

By late 2025, Japan’s 10-year yield had moved into the 1.5% range, levels not seen in more than a decade. The rise accelerated in early 2026 as crude oil prices climbed and fears of imported inflation spread through Asia. Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve would aggressively cut interest rates, keeping global borrowing costs elevated and putting further upward pressure on Japanese yields.

The Bank of Japan attempted to calm markets by conducting bond-buying operations, but investors increasingly tested the central bank’s willingness to tolerate higher rates. Financial institutions, which had long struggled with razor-thin margins during the era of near-zero rates, began benefiting from improved lending spreads, while higher borrowing costs started affecting mortgage rates and corporate financing conditions.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japanese Food Companies Strip Down Packaging to Save Ink

The “ink shock” caused by tensions in the Middle East is beginning to spread across Japan’s food packaging industry, prompting manufacturers to simplify designs and reduce ink usage as concerns grow over naphtha supplies and rising printing costs.

Japanese Cinema in Cannes Spotlight

The Cannes Film Festival opened this week with three Japanese films nominated for the festival’s top prize, the Palme d'Or, including 'Sheep in the Box' directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, 'Nagi Notes' directed by Koji Fukada, and 'Suddenly Feeling Unwell' directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

Japan Greenlights Coverage for iPS Parkinson’s Treatment

Japan has approved the application of public health insurance to a regenerative medicine product using iPS cells to treat Parkinson’s disease, marking the world’s first practical use of iPS cell-based regenerative medicine.

Chinese Buyers Drive Property Surge in Japan’s Luxury Districts

Foreign acquisition of Japanese land has become a growing topic of debate in recent years, and now the trend is reaching Ashiya, one of the Kansai region’s most prestigious residential areas, where soaring property prices are increasingly being linked to demand from wealthy Chinese buyers.

Azerbaijan Crude Oil Arrives in Japan

A tanker carrying approximately 45,000 kiloliters of crude oil from Azerbaijan arrived in Japan on May 12th, marking the first time Azerbaijani crude has reached the country as the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan’s Long-Term Interest Rates Rise to 2.6%, Highest in 29 Years

The yield on Japan’s benchmark newly issued 10-year government bond rose to 2.60% in the Tokyo bond market on May 13th, marking its highest level in approximately 29 years since June 1997.

Chinese Buyers Drive Property Surge in Japan’s Luxury Districts

Foreign acquisition of Japanese land has become a growing topic of debate in recent years, and now the trend is reaching Ashiya, one of the Kansai region’s most prestigious residential areas, where soaring property prices are increasingly being linked to demand from wealthy Chinese buyers.

SoftBank Group Considers Major AI Data Center Investment in France

Bloomberg reported on May 11th that SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son held discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding investment in AI data centers in France.

Azerbaijan Crude Oil Arrives in Japan

A tanker carrying approximately 45,000 kiloliters of crude oil from Azerbaijan arrived in Japan on May 12th, marking the first time Azerbaijani crude has reached the country as the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues.

Calbee to Switch Some Packaging to Black and White Over Middle East Tensions

Major snack manufacturer Calbee will switch the packaging of some of its products to black-and-white designs as instability in the Middle East disrupts the procurement of printing ink and other materials.

Nikkei Surges to Record High Before AI Selloff

The Nikkei Stock Average reversed early gains and closed 295.77 points, or 0.4%, lower at 62,417.88 on May 11 after surging more than 1,600 points earlier in the day, as selling spread across AI-related and semiconductor shares despite record highs in the U.S. Nasdaq and Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, while concerns over Middle East tensions and U.S. interest rate policy weighed on investor sentiment.

Sushiro to Open First U.S. Store in New York

Major sushi chain Sushiro will make its first entry into the United States this autumn, with plans to open its inaugural North American outlet near Times Square in New York.

Toyota First Japanese Company to Crack 50 Trillion Yen Mark

Toyota Motor has become the first Japanese company to surpass 50 trillion yen in annual revenue, although the automaker expects profits to decline this fiscal year due to the impact of Middle East tensions and U.S. tariff policies.