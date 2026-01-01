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Aichi Banking Group Emerges as $70 Billion Giant

AICHI, May 14 (News On Japan) - Aichi Financial Group, which owns Aichi Bank, and Mie Prefecture-based Sanjusan Financial Group announced that they have reached a basic agreement toward a management integration.

The two groups plan to complete the integration in April 2027, and if realized, the combined entity will form a regional banking group with total assets exceeding 11 trillion yen.

Following the integration, Aichi Bank and Sanjusan Bank are expected to operate under a newly established holding company, while maintaining their existing bank brands.

Through the cross-prefecture integration, the two groups aim to strengthen their management base and improve competitiveness in the regional banking sector.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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