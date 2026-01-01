Nagoya Port Activity Drops Sharply on Middle East Tensions

NAGOYA, May 21 (News On Japan) - Nagoya Customs released its April trade report on May 21st, showing clear signs that tensions in the Middle East are affecting both imports and exports, with shipments to the region falling 82.4% from a year earlier to 26.17 billion yen.

The sharp decline appears to have been driven mainly by Japanese companies halting automobile shipments, particularly to Saudi Arabia. Automobile exports plunged 91.1%, marking a steep drop in one of the region’s key trade categories.

Imports from the Middle East also declined, falling to just over 125.6 billion yen, or 66.1% of the level recorded in April last year. By product category, crude oil, which accounted for the largest share of imports, fell 34.5%.

The figures show that while Nagoya Customs recorded year-on-year increases in both exports and imports globally, trade with the Middle East was clearly affected by the regional situation.

Source: 東海テレビ ニュースONE