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Toshifumi Suzuki, Father of Japan's Convenience Stores, Dies at 93

TOKYO, May 25 (News On Japan) - Toshifumi Suzuki, honorary adviser to Seven & i Holdings and widely regarded as the father of Japan's convenience store industry, has died of heart failure at the age of 93.

Suzuki established what is now Seven-Eleven Japan in 1973, launching Japan's first full-scale convenience store business and laying the foundation for an industry that would become an essential part of daily life across the country.

In 1978, he became the first in the industry to sell onigiri rice balls, which until then had generally been made at home. Suzuki also developed services that are now closely associated with Japanese convenience stores, including the installation of ATMs and the acceptance of utility bill payments.

Speaking in 2023, Suzuki said: "I hope young people will continue to demonstrate their abilities and enable Seven-Eleven to spread its wings throughout Japan and around the world."

Suzuki stepped down as chairman and chief executive officer of Seven & i Holdings in 2016, but continued to support the company as honorary adviser. He died of heart failure on May 18th at the age of 93.

Source: TBS

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