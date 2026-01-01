Idemitsu Maru Arrives at Aichi Refinery

NAGOYA, May 25 (News On Japan) - The Idemitsu Maru, the first crude oil tanker bound for Japan to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since tensions in the Middle East worsened, arrived at Nagoya Port at around 10:45 a.m., carrying approximately 2 million barrels of crude oil from Saudi Arabia.

The tanker, operated by a subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan, reached the Ise Bay Sea Berth, an offshore oil receiving terminal in Nagoya Port, where unloading operations will be carried out.

The vessel entered the Strait of Hormuz around the end of February while transporting the Saudi crude to Japan, but was forced to wait as the waterway effectively became closed. It finally passed through the strait on April 29th.

The Idemitsu Maru is the first tanker traveling via the Strait of Hormuz to reach Japan since the deterioration in the Middle East situation. Its crude oil cargo will be transferred over approximately two days through an undersea pipeline to Idemitsu Kosan's refinery in Chita, Aichi Prefecture.

Source: TBS