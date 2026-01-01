Inside Osaka's 40 Billion Yen Penthouse

OSAKA, May 25 (News On Japan) - A model room for a luxury condominium tower under development at Grand Green Osaka in the Umekita district of Osaka has been unveiled, with its most expensive unit priced at 40 billion yen as the developer seeks demand from wealthy buyers looking for second homes.

The model room represents a 387-square-meter, one-bedroom unit on the top floor, featuring expansive windows and luxurious interior finishes.

"This is the living room, and the ceiling height is 5 meters. Together with the view through the windows, it creates a very open and spacious atmosphere," reporter Sasuke Yamaguchi said from the model room.

The 45-story condominium building is scheduled to offer 538 units for sale. Developer Sekisui House expects demand from affluent customers, including those seeking second homes.

Grand Green Osaka is scheduled to be fully completed in two years when construction of the condominium is finished. However, the developer said a prolonged shortage of crude oil and naphtha resulting from tensions in the Middle East could affect the construction schedule.

Source: YOMIURI