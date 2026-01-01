Hands Shibuya Store to Close in November After 48 Years

TOKYO, May 25 (News On Japan) - The Hands Shibuya store, a longtime landmark in Tokyo’s Shibuya district, will close in November this year, bringing its 48-year history to an end.

According to Hands, the store in Shibuya Ward will cease operations in November due to the expiration of its lease agreement.

The store originally opened in 1978 as Tokyu Hands Shibuya and became widely known for its extensive product selection, attracting customers across generations.

In 2022, the business came under the umbrella of home improvement retailer CAINZ, after which the store name was changed to Hands Shibuya while continuing operations at the same location.

The closure marks the disappearance of another symbolic commercial facility in Shibuya. Earlier this year, it was also announced that the Seibu Shibuya store will close at the end of September.

Source: TBS