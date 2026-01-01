Toyota to Further Cut Overseas Production Amid Middle East Tensions

NAGOYA, May 25 (News On Japan) - Toyota Motor plans to further reduce overseas vehicle production as escalating tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt logistics and supply chains.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Toyota had initially planned to cut overseas production by around 38,000 vehicles between May and November, but the scale of the reduction has now expanded to approximately 83,000 vehicles.

The move is believed to be linked to ongoing disruptions caused by the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has slowed logistics operations across key shipping routes.

Toyota is expected to reduce production mainly for vehicles destined for markets in the Middle East and Asia, and by May 25th had informed major parts suppliers of revisions to its production plans.

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