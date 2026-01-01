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Japan Scrambles to Reshape Energy Imports

TOKYO, May 26 (News On Japan) - The arrival of the crude oil tanker Idemitsu Maru at Nagoya Port on May 25th marked the end of a weeks-long ordeal caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while also highlighting how dramatically Japan's oil procurement system has changed amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The tanker had departed Saudi Arabia on March 16th carrying around 2 million barrels of crude oil destined for Japan, but shortly afterward became trapped along with numerous other vessels when the Strait of Hormuz was effectively sealed off following the escalation of conflict involving Iran and the United States.

Crew members aboard stranded ships were reportedly forced to rely on supply runs from the Saudi coastline using smaller vessels to obtain food and drinking water as the blockade stretched on far longer than initially expected.

After finally passing through the Strait of Hormuz on April 29th, the Idemitsu Maru spent another four weeks at sea before arriving safely in Nagoya.

The shipment carried approximately 300 million liters of crude oil, yet that amount represents only around 0.6 days of Japan's total daily oil consumption, underlining the scale of the country's dependence on imported energy.

The crisis has triggered a major shift in Japan's energy procurement strategy. Before the conflict, nearly all crude oil imports from the Middle East passed through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important chokepoints. Since the disruption, however, Japanese refiners and trading houses have increasingly turned toward crude supplies routed outside the strait, while imports of American crude oil have also risen sharply.

Industry analysts say Japan is now relying heavily on a combination of alternative shipping routes, emergency stockpile releases, and increased purchases from the United States in order to stabilize domestic fuel supplies.

Recent concerns surrounding refinery operations inside Japan have added further pressure to the country's energy security outlook. Earlier reports revealed operational issues and fire-related damage at key refining facilities, including disruptions affecting output at major domestic refineries. Experts warn that even if maritime routes fully normalize, damaged oil infrastructure across parts of the Middle East could take years to rebuild, delaying any return to pre-crisis supply conditions.

Another crude oil tanker, the ENEOS Endeavor, is currently heading toward Japan and is expected to arrive within about five days. The vessel is believed to be near Southeast Asia and carries a volume of crude similar to that of the Idemitsu Maru. However, its shipment also amounts to less than a single day's worth of Japan's oil consumption.

The situation has renewed debate over Japan's heavy reliance on imported fossil fuels and the vulnerability of supply chains tied to geopolitical flashpoints overseas. Energy specialists have increasingly warned that even temporary disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz can rapidly affect fuel prices, refinery operations, logistics networks, and broader economic activity across Japan.

Source: CBC

News On Japan
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