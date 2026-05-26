FamilyMart Cuts Rice Ball and Bento Deliveries

TOKYO, May 26, 2026 (News On Japan) - As tensions in the Middle East continue to worsen, Japanese companies are accelerating efforts to improve logistics efficiency and respond to growing supply concerns, with convenience store operators and automakers already adjusting operations.

FamilyMart said it will expand a trial program reducing daily deliveries of rice balls, boxed meals and other products from three deliveries per day to two deliveries per day at around 1,300 stores across the Tohoku region and Niigata starting on June 9th.

The company aims to lower logistics costs while also reducing environmental impacts through improved delivery efficiency.

Seven-Eleven has also been streamlining manufacturing and distribution operations for some products, including rice balls and sandwiches, as the convenience store industry moves more aggressively to address mounting logistics challenges linked to the deteriorating Middle East situation.

Meanwhile, automaker Suzuki said delays have begun affecting supplies of automotive oils and lubricants. At some dealerships, engine oil changes and related maintenance services are now being handled through a reservation system after confirming available stock levels in advance.

Concerns over fuel supplies and shipping disruptions have been growing globally as instability in the Middle East threatens key maritime routes and places additional pressure on supply chains already strained by rising transportation costs and labor shortages.

Source: FNN