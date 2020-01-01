Japan land prices recover from COVID to rise fastest in 15 years
地方住宅地28年ぶり上昇 公示地価、コロナ回復加速
Nikkei -- Mar 23
Japan land prices gained the most in 15 years as a loose monetary policy and the lifting of COVID restrictions fueled demand for offices, condominiums and hotels.
As of Jan. 1, prices were 1.6% higher than a year earlier, a second straight annual gain, data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport showed on Wednesday. A rise of 0.6% was recorded as of the previous New Year's Day. Prices marked as of the beginning of January 2021 had dropped 0.5% due to the pandemic. ...continue reading
Mar 23 (Kyodo) - 国土交通省が22日発表した公示地価(1月1日時点)は、全用途の全国平均が前年比プラス1・6%で2年続けて上がった。 ...continue reading
