Japanese schools to be allowed limited use of generative AI
TOKYO, Jun 22 (Kyodo) - Japan's education ministry plans to implement new guidelines allowing elementary, junior high and high schools limited use of generative artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, to help formulate ideas to facilitate classroom discussions, among other uses, sources close to the matter said Thursday.
However, the ministry will not allow blanket use of the tool, with the draft guidelines saying generative AI should not be used in exams that measure students' academic performance or be used freely by students without them knowing the tendencies and limitations of the technology.
It also said its use to create poems or haiku or in artistic activities without careful consideration is inappropriate. ...continue reading
How I Learned Japanese with Mostly Anime
These are all of the methods and different material that I've used and continue to use to study Japanese, plus my animated story of how I became interested in it!
Unlocking Japanese Gay Slang: From Old-fashioned to Trending!
Come along with us down the rainbow as we journey through the captivating world of Japanese gay slang! What words should you avoid using when you come to Japan - and more importantly - which ones will help you seal the deal?
Japan slips in world gender equality rankings
Japan has fallen in the global gender equality rankings, mainly because men have more opportunities than women in the fields of economy and politics.
Ninjas put to the test
Over 100 people took part in a ninja test on Sunday at 'Ninja Village' in Koka City, Shiga Prefecture.
Tokyo warns against use of AI for summer homework
Tokyo's board of education has issued a notice asking school officials to warn students against becoming dependent on generative AI when doing homework over the summer vacation.
ChatGPT operator CEO tells Japan students AI will evolve further
Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT operator OpenAI, told Japanese students on Monday that artificial intelligence technology will evolve further.
The Truth About Female Samurai
The image of "Female Samurai" has risen a lot over the years but were there really female warriors in premodern Japan or is this just a romanticism of the times? The answer is a bit more complicated.
This Is How Japan Treat Pregnant Women
Japan is dying out. Also this is how Japan treat pregnant women.
China lures increasing numbers of research scholars from Japan
An increasing number of Japanese scholars are filling research posts at universities and laboratories in China. In the past, China had mainly welcomed engineers from Japanese companies, but it is now looking to attract academics in astronomy and other basic fields of science.
Japan's Dual Citizenship | The Real Issues
Japan's Nationality Act, which forbids multiple citizenship, has been in the spotlight after countless people lost their Japanese nationality and there is an ongoing legal battle being waged by plaintiffs arguing that the law is unconstitutional.
Saitama City ranked No. 1 in Japan for English proficiency
According to the results of a survey released by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology on May 17, Saitama City ranked first in Japan for the fourth consecutive time in terms of the proportion of junior high school students with English proficiency equivalent to or higher than Eiken Level 3, TV Asahi reports.
Why Japan's kamikaze campaign ultimately failed
In the later stages of the Second World War in the Pacific, Japan was desperate. They turned to a new tactic - kamikaze.
Japan to offer permanent residency for 4th-generation descendants
Japan is set to revise its working program for fourth-generation foreigners of Japanese descent and offer permanent residency to individuals who fulfill certain language requirements, immigration agency officials said Tuesday.
'Smile school' in Japan sees surge in demand as people shed masks post Covid
As more people shed their masks during the post-Covid era, Japan has seen a surge in demand for training in the art of smiling.
Why Blood Circulation Matters
Poor circulation slows the arrival of blood to our cells and organs. This in turn chokes delivery of vital oxygen and nutrients to tissues. The most serious problem arises when cells do not get an adequate supply of oxygen, however.
