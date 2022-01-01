High school students punished for videoing bathing classmates
修学旅行先の露天風呂で女子生徒を盗撮 複数の男子生徒を処分 熊本県立高校
Punishments handed down to the schoolboys included suspensions, with at least one student leaving the prefectural government-operated school of their own violation.
About 30 girls are believed to have been filmed while they used an outdoor bath.
The school involved, which TV Kumamoto did not disclose in its report on the case, filed a report on the incident, which occurred on a school field trip conducted in summer 2022.
The school filed a report on the case with the Kumamoto Prefecture Board of Education on June 29. The report noted that an undisclosed number of male students had used their smartphones to video the bathing schoolgirls, and spied on them.
The school said it had punished the offenders with punishments including suspension. The school said it was unable to confirm whether footage taken during the incident had been spread online. Footage of the incident has not been found online as yet.
The school continues to provide counseling to those affected by the case.
The prefectural board of education refused to comment on the case, citing privacy concerns for those involved.
