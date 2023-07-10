Japanese language school banned from accepting students over human rights abuse
A Japanese language school in Sendai City, northeastern Japan, has been banned from accepting foreign students for five years over human rights violations. The school allegedly obstructed the students' career choices.
On Monday, the Immigration Services Agency punished Mirainomori Gakuen located in Sendai's Aoba Ward. The agency said that between around 2017 and July 2021, the school told students to pay a penalty of up to 3 million yen, or about 21,000 dollars, for wanting to find a job and quit the school.
人権侵害で日本語学校処分 外国人留学生の進路選択を妨害など https://t.co/J71Ydl17NC— 紫苑(Mariko Sakurai) (@purple_aster) July 10, 2023
処分を受けたのは、仙台市青葉区の「未来の杜学園 @BILNGQUYT1 」。学校をやめて就職することを希望した留学生らに対し、違約金として最高300万円の支払いを求めるなどした。
Between around 2016 and December 2021, the school collected up to about 2,100 dollars, from dozens of students as a deposit for going to college.
But the school reportedly did not return the money to some students who wanted to find employment. ...continue reading
The Japanese Secret to Saving Money Revealed
Here's how the Japanese save so much money. They use a traditional budgeting system called Kakeibo, which translates to “household finance ledger."
Food allergies among Japanese school kids up 1.8 points from fiscal 2013
A study carried out in fiscal 2022 showed 6.3 percent of school children in Japan suffer from food allergies, an increase of 1.8 percentage points in around nine years, with the rate of severe allergic reactions, or anaphylaxis, also on the rise.
Why Japan's Birthrate is Still Declining (Pt.2)
In the second episode, we go deeper into one of the most common reasons for giving up on having kids among young Japanese today.
Japan's $70bn university fund finishes first year $420m in the red
Japan's 10 trillion yen ($70 billion) university endowment fund is off to a rough start, posting a deficit of 60.4 billion yen -- about $420 million -- for its first full fiscal year, which ended in March.
You're Not Ready For Earthquakes in Japan - Preparation Guide
Guide on how to prepare for an earthquake in Japan with information on creating a go-bag and taking safety precautions.
High school students punished for videoing bathing classmates
An undisclosed number of male high school students from Kumamoto Prefecture have been punished for using their smartphones to take video footage of female classmates in an outdoor bath on a school field trip last summer.
The Reign of Hidetada | The Edo Period Episode 2
After the death of Tokugawa Ieyasu and with the Edo period fully underway, we now turn to examine the complicated history of his son, Tokugawa Hidetada, the important second Shogun of the Tokugawa Shogunate.
Japan publishes guidelines allowing limited use of AI in schools
Japan's education ministry on Tuesday unveiled guidelines allowing the limited use of generative artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, in elementary, junior high and high schools.
Majority of Japan universities bolster anti-cult measures: survey
A majority of Japanese universities bolstered measures against cults recruiting on campus after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's fatal shooting a year ago added to concerns that students could be easy targets, a Kyodo News survey shows.
The WILD Japanese Of Jigoku Raku
Dive into an anime that is getting a lot of attention recently. It's hellish, and amazing. Learn some Japanese too.
The Ultimate Guide to Learning Kanji
A guide you through the essentials of kanji, hiragana, and katakana. You'll know exactly when and where to use each script. Also tips to help you memorize kanji effortlessly.
What Made the Ancient Japanese Samurai Bow So Deadly?
This documentary explores the violence, beauty and reverie which surround the Samurai's earliest weapon.
Why Do Japanese Games Handle Trans Characters so Differently?
If you play a lot of Japanese games, or consume Japanese media, you might notice that there is quite an abundance of gender non-conforming, crossdressing, and trans characters... but not very many gay or lesbian characters, by comparison.
Japan welcomes Ukrainian refugees seeking shelter from war
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Japan has accepted some 2,300 Ukrainians under the status of evacuees.
Japanese government shortlists three universities for research institute grant
The University of Tokyo and two other national universities were chosen as candidates to be designated as world-class research institutes eligible for substantial backing from a government fund, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
