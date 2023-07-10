Japanese language school banned from accepting students over human rights abuse

A Japanese language school in Sendai City, northeastern Japan, has been banned from accepting foreign students for five years over human rights violations. The school allegedly obstructed the students' career choices.

On Monday, the Immigration Services Agency punished Mirainomori Gakuen located in Sendai's Aoba Ward. The agency said that between around 2017 and July 2021, the school told students to pay a penalty of up to 3 million yen, or about 21,000 dollars, for wanting to find a job and quit the school.

Between around 2016 and December 2021, the school collected up to about 2,100 dollars, from dozens of students as a deposit for going to college.

But the school reportedly did not return the money to some students who wanted to find employment. ...continue reading