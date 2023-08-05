Over 7,200 businesses with foreign trainees violate law: Japan labor ministry

Japan has a system designed to enable trainees from developing countries to learn skills, technologies, and expertise while working in the country. As of last December, Japan had about 325,000 such trainees.

The ministry conducted on-site investigations of 9,829 establishments across the country last year.

Officials found that 7,247 of them, or 73.7 percent, committed some legal violations.

These are both the most inspections and violations since the ministry began tracking statistics in 2003.

Most of the violations were related to insufficient safety management in the workplace. There were 2,326 such cases, or 23.7 percent of the total.