Toshiba prepares for $14b deal to go private
tbsnews.net -- Aug 07
Toshiba said a previously announced scheme to take the troubled Japanese conglomerate private in a deal worth around $14 billion will launch on Tuesday.
The move comes after years of turmoil for the company, which once symbolised Japan's economic might but more recently has been mired in scandals, financial turmoil and resignations.
The Japan Industrial Partners-led consortium taking control in the nearly two trillion yen deal includes 17 Japanese firms and six Japanese banks.
In March, Toshiba said the tender offer will be called off if the consortium fails to buy at least 66.7 percent of the outstanding shares.
The price is set at 4,620 yen per share and the period 30 business days, according to the website on the tender offer, slightly higher than Monday's closing price of 4,584 yen. ...continue reading
Japan to increase prohibition of car exports to Russia
Japan will increase the prohibition of vehicle exports to Russia to include new and used vehicles over 1900cc as well as hybrid and electric vehicles.
Universal Studios Japan jumps into world's top 3 most-visited theme parks
Universal Studios Japan jumped to the No. 3 spot among the world's most visited theme parks last year, finding success with a mix of Hollywood and Japanese characters after more than 100 billion yen ($700 million) in investments over the past decade.
Japan has millions of cheap abandoned homes. Here's what to know before you buy one.
Japan has millions of abandoned houses in the countryside, and the country is struggling to fill them.
China on its way to become Japan of 1990s
Will China soon resemble the Japan of the 1990s analysts at JP Morgan definitely feel that way.
Toyota unveils new Land Cruiser models, including first hybrid type
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled its new Land Cruiser models, including the series' first hybrid type. The move reflects the global auto giant's carbon neutrality strategy to avoid solely focusing on electric vehicles.
Toyota posts record sales, profits for April-June quarter
Toyota Motor says it has posted record sales and profits for the April-to-June quarter.
European Commission: Submarine cable project can extend to PH from Japan
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says a submarine cable project that would link Europe to Japan may extend to the Philippines first before it reaches the rest of Southeast Asia.
ANALYSIS-Bank of Japan's opaque policy shift means stronger, wilder yen
The Japanese yen is on a bumpy path towards strengthening after Friday's central bank policy change, threatening to upend the carry trade, one of this year's most popular strategies, as the currency inevitably becomes more expensive.
Dead roadside trees found around scandal-hit Bigmotor outlets
Roadside trees in front of numerous outlets of scandal-hit used car dealership chain Bigmotor Co. were found to have withered unnaturally, local authorities across Japan said Thursday as they began looking into the cases.
All eyes are on Bank of Japan with a possible midnight meeting
The Bank of Japan is set to keep ultra-low interest rates on Friday but may make minor tweaks to extend the lifespan of its yield control policy, which is facing scrutiny amid prospects of sustained inflation.
BMW Japan to recall nearly 170,000 vehicles due to engine defect
The Japanese subsidiary of German automaker BMW has said it will recall nearly 170,000 vehicles due to an engine defect that could cause a fire.
Singapore investors head for property in Japan on weaker yen, Osaka casino resort bet
Singapore investors are heading for Japanese real estate, lured by a weaker yen and the prospect of tourism-driven growth, in the second-largest metropolitan area, Osaka.
Japan: A New Era for Japanese Equities
With positive GDP growth and increasing revenues, Japan equities are becoming a preferred market globally.
Japan's export curbs on chip equipment to China take effect
As part of US-led efforts to stop China from creating high-end semiconductors suitable for military applications, Japan's curbs on the export of advanced chip-making equipment went into effect on Sunday, Kyodo news reported.
Dogs in Japanese offices aim to keep owners happy
Fujitsu is trialling its new dog office until the end of the year at its building in Kawasaki, about a half an hour by train from central Tokyo, as a way to improve employee well-being and productivity.
