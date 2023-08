Nissan releases limited edition "Skyline NISMO"

, Aug 10 ( News On Japan ) - Nissan Motor Corporation has unveiled the new model Skyline NISMO with a price of approximately 7.88 million yen.

The NISMO model is a special edition designed to enhance driving performance, providing a faster, more enjoyable, and secure driving experience even at high speeds, all while commemorating Nissan's 100th anniversary.

Limited to 1,000 units, the Skyline NISMO will be available for sale in early September.