Japanese universities losing battle with foreign rivals
Japanese universities are slipping down the rankings of the world's top academic institutions, with many struggling to secure research funding. Fewer international students are choosing Japan for their education, and the number of doctoral students is also falling.
In many cases, Japanese universities are being overtaken by rivals in China, South Korea and Singapore.
Population slumping
There are a total of 780 universities, colleges and vocational schools in Japan, with 2.93 million students enrolled as of 2022.
The total number of students has been virtually unchanged for the last decade, but is likely to start declining in the near future. There were 2.05 million 18-year-olds in Japan in 1992 — but a mere 1.12 million in 2022.
Just as worrying as a shrinking pool of potential students is the reputation of Japanese universities on the world stage. ...continue reading
DW News - Aug 12
A shrinking population, fewer foreign students, falling government support and greater overseas opportunities pose serious challenges for tertiary education in Japan.
News On Japan - Aug 11
A system has been developed that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify "human posture" and other characteristics to help improve classroom outcomes.
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Aug 10
This is Shibasaki, your painting instructor. Today I will teach you how to easily draw that cute animal using watercolors.
Military History - Aug 10
On August 15, 1945, all the radio stations in Japan broadcast a message from Emperor Hirohito in unison. The entire nation awaited those words with impatience and feared what they might come to mean.
Oriental Pearl - Aug 10
Kabukicho is one of the most popular places for tourists in Japan, but behind the bright lights and stores is a very dark secret. Since the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of children have run away from home and come to Tokyo for refuge from their broken families.
News On Japan - Aug 09
A teacher in Japan has been dismissed for using coca leaves, a precursor to cocaine, as teaching material for third-grade elementary students.
News On Japan - Aug 07
Serious concerns have arisen over insufficient storage space for materials and specimens in museums across Japan.
NHK - Aug 05
Japan's labor ministry says it has found that more than 7,200 business establishments violated laws last year regarding their foreign technical trainees.
Royal Armouries - Aug 04
The Japanese word ‘bushidō’ simply means ‘the way of the warrior,’ and gained traction through Nitobe Inazō’s seminal work Bushido: The Soul of Japan of 1899.
News On Japan - Aug 02
The results of a nationwide survey targeting about 2 million elementary and junior high school students have been announced, revealing that the number of books at home is related to the ability of students to provide correct answers.
timesofisrael.com - Aug 02
Three years before the Olympics began in 2021, Tokyo was already developing the national image it would display as the world looked on.
Japan Times - Aug 01
Third-year junior high students in Japan were on average only able to answer 12.4% of questions correctly in an English-speaking test for national assessments conducted in April, the education ministry said Monday, marking an 18.4 percentage points fall from when they were previously assessed in 2019.
Military History - Jul 31
On August 14, 1945, World War II was nearing its end, and the Japanese Empire was in ruins. One day before the official surrender, the Japanese military police ordered the destruction of a series of vitally important documents.
techhq.com - Jul 28
Japanese universities are being incentivized to build or expand their science-related departments, per an announcement made by the education ministry on Friday.
Kyodo - Jul 28
The Taiwanese ex-husband of retired Japanese table tennis star Ai Fukuhara called on her Thursday to promptly comply with a Tokyo court order to hand over their son, after she took him to Japan from Taiwan around a year ago.
Sora The Troll - Jul 28
Honestly, most of the time you don't experience things like this but there are some weird rules like these in Japan so yeah