Japan hit by trade deficit in July
7月の貿易収支 輸出が2年5カ月ぶりに減少 2カ月ぶりの赤字
TOKYO, Aug 18 (AP) - Japan suffered a trade deficit last month as exports sank for the first time in more than two years, dragged down by a slowdown overseas.
Japan's trade deficit totaled 78.7 billion yen ($539 million), the Finance Ministry said Thursday, the first trade deficit for the world's third largest economy in two months.
Exports shrank most markedly for the rest of Asia, including China, Singapore and Taiwan, declining 0.3 percent from the same month the previous year to 8.73 trillion yen ($60 billion).
Exports recovered in autos and auto parts, as the social restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, which had crimped production, eased gradually.
But that was not enough to offset the drop in exports in computers, computer chips, machinery and other manufactured goods. ...continue reading
Aug 18 (ANNnewsCH) - 7月の貿易収支は輸出が2年5カ月ぶりに減少し、全体でも2カ月ぶりの赤字となりました。 ...continue reading
Japan hit by trade deficit in July
AP - Aug 18
Japan suffered a trade deficit last month as exports sank for the first time in more than two years, dragged down by a slowdown overseas.
AP - Aug 18
Japan suffered a trade deficit last month as exports sank for the first time in more than two years, dragged down by a slowdown overseas.
LFiとcLFiトークンがLYOTRADEとLBankデビュー：分散型ネットワークの躍進
newsonjapan.com - Aug 16
LFiエコシステムトークンのLFiとcLFiは、USDTとの取引ペアとしてLYOTRADEとLBankに上場されました。
newsonjapan.com - Aug 16
LFiエコシステムトークンのLFiとcLFiは、USDTとの取引ペアとしてLYOTRADEとLBankに上場されました。
Japan's labor crunch is so acute that companies are hiring 70-year-olds
qz.com - Aug 15
In Japan, an aging population has created a massive labor crunch in the country. Japan Inc., though, has found a solution in the problem itself: Hire older workers.
qz.com - Aug 15
In Japan, an aging population has created a massive labor crunch in the country. Japan Inc., though, has found a solution in the problem itself: Hire older workers.
HondaJet to fly wealthy tourists to less-traveled Japan
Nikkei - Aug 15
Honda Motor plans to ferry wealthy foreign tourists to less-traveled parts of Japan using the automaker's HondaJet business aircraft starting next year, Nikkei has learned.
Nikkei - Aug 15
Honda Motor plans to ferry wealthy foreign tourists to less-traveled parts of Japan using the automaker's HondaJet business aircraft starting next year, Nikkei has learned.
Should I Register My Trademark In Japan
newsonjapan.com - Aug 15
As businesses cast their eyes towards expansive growth opportunities, Japan unfailingly emerges as a top contender.
newsonjapan.com - Aug 15
As businesses cast their eyes towards expansive growth opportunities, Japan unfailingly emerges as a top contender.
Jobs in Japan's tourism industry almost double
News On Japan - Aug 12
The number of jobs in the tourism industry is on the rise amidst the bustling summer vacation season.
News On Japan - Aug 12
The number of jobs in the tourism industry is on the rise amidst the bustling summer vacation season.
Japan's FamilyMart exits Thailand as 7-Eleven's dominance grows
Nikkei - Aug 12
Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart will withdraw from Thailand after its franchise agreement with local retailer Central Group ended in late May, opening the door for rival 7-Eleven to tighten its grip on the market.
Nikkei - Aug 12
Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart will withdraw from Thailand after its franchise agreement with local retailer Central Group ended in late May, opening the door for rival 7-Eleven to tighten its grip on the market.
This Japan-Only Toyota Is EXACTLY What We Need!
Fully Charged Show - Aug 11
Elliot takes a spin in Toyota's Japan-only electric kei car: the C+Pod. Could this tiny EV be the affordable electric car we've been waiting for, and a sign that Toyota might be more serious about electric that it first appeared?
Fully Charged Show - Aug 11
Elliot takes a spin in Toyota's Japan-only electric kei car: the C+Pod. Could this tiny EV be the affordable electric car we've been waiting for, and a sign that Toyota might be more serious about electric that it first appeared?
Japan struggles to boost defense industry amid China's military ambitions
voanews.com - Aug 11
Japan is struggling to boost its domestic defense industry in spite of the country's ambitious plans to respond to China’s growing militarization in the East China Sea.
voanews.com - Aug 11
Japan is struggling to boost its domestic defense industry in spite of the country's ambitious plans to respond to China’s growing militarization in the East China Sea.
Nissan releases limited edition "Skyline NISMO"
News On Japan - Aug 10
Nissan Motor Corporation has unveiled the new model Skyline NISMO with a price of approximately 7.88 million yen.
News On Japan - Aug 10
Nissan Motor Corporation has unveiled the new model Skyline NISMO with a price of approximately 7.88 million yen.
Crowdfunding success for financially stressed museum
News On Japan - Aug 09
Due to reduced revenue and rising utility costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Museum of Nature and Science sought donations through crowdfunding, surpassing 300 million yen within two days.
News On Japan - Aug 09
Due to reduced revenue and rising utility costs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Museum of Nature and Science sought donations through crowdfunding, surpassing 300 million yen within two days.
SoftBank Group narrows Q1 loss as Vision Fund rebounds
Nikkei - Aug 08
SoftBank Group on Tuesday announced a net loss of 477 billion yen ($3.3 billion), in the three months ending June, slicing its loss by 85%, year-on-year, thanks to an improving valuation for its flagship Vision Fund, as technology stocks rebound.
Nikkei - Aug 08
SoftBank Group on Tuesday announced a net loss of 477 billion yen ($3.3 billion), in the three months ending June, slicing its loss by 85%, year-on-year, thanks to an improving valuation for its flagship Vision Fund, as technology stocks rebound.
First peek inside Japan's tallest skyscraper
News On Japan - Aug 08
Japan's tallest building, standing at approximately 330 meters high and located in the heart of Tokyo, has been unveiled for the first time.
News On Japan - Aug 08
Japan's tallest building, standing at approximately 330 meters high and located in the heart of Tokyo, has been unveiled for the first time.
Inflation concerns loom over Japan's central bank as 2 percent target comes into focus
Nikkei - Aug 08
Some policymakers at the Bank of Japan see a path to the BOJ's goal of a sustained, stable 2 percent inflation rate, a summary of opinions from their latest meeting shows, though concern about inflation outpacing the bank's projections is rising.
Nikkei - Aug 08
Some policymakers at the Bank of Japan see a path to the BOJ's goal of a sustained, stable 2 percent inflation rate, a summary of opinions from their latest meeting shows, though concern about inflation outpacing the bank's projections is rising.
Japan current account in black for 5th month as trade balance swings to surplus
CNA - Aug 08
Japan's current account balance logged the fifth straight month of surplus in June as the trade balance swung to a surplus, government data showed on Tuesday, easing some concerns about any decline in purchasing power of the world's third largest economy.
CNA - Aug 08
Japan's current account balance logged the fifth straight month of surplus in June as the trade balance swung to a surplus, government data showed on Tuesday, easing some concerns about any decline in purchasing power of the world's third largest economy.
Toshiba prepares for $14b deal to go private
tbsnews.net - Aug 07
Toshiba said a previously announced scheme to take the troubled Japanese conglomerate private in a deal worth around $14 billion will launch on Tuesday.
tbsnews.net - Aug 07
Toshiba said a previously announced scheme to take the troubled Japanese conglomerate private in a deal worth around $14 billion will launch on Tuesday.
Business Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7