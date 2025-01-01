Concerns rise over 'kids' hair removal'
小中学生の「キッズ脱毛」増加 美意識に変化? 親世代からは賛否の声も
TOKYO, Aug 31 (News On Japan) - As summer kicks in and more skin is exposed, the trend of "kids' hair removal" is on the rise, particularly among elementary and junior high school students.
They appear to face challenges in situations where they can't decide what to wear, such as during "physical education classes" and at the "pool."
Even a first-grade elementary school girl visited a salon for hair removal. But is hair removal for children a good thing? And what about the impact on their skin? Opinions are mixed...
Aug 31 (FNNプライムオンライン) - 夏本番で肌の露出が増える中、今、小中学生を中心に増えているという「キッズ脱毛」。 ...continue reading
Elementary school teacher secretly films students to 'see their undies'
A 25-year-old male teacher at an elementary school in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, has been dismissed from his position for secretly filming his female students, with a desire to see their underwear.
Concerns rise over 'kids' hair removal'
As summer kicks in and more skin is exposed, the trend of "kids' hair removal" is on the rise, particularly among elementary and junior high school students.
All STUPIDEST Things Japanese People Say In 4 Minutes
Sometimes Japan is wild
Sometimes Japan is wild
Urgent proposal to tackle teacher shortages, long working hours
A panel of experts has made an urgent proposal for concrete measures towards workstyle reform in schools to address issues such as long working hours for teachers in Japan.
Mystery of the Komuso (ft. Renzoh Flutes and Hon-on Shakuhachi)
The Komuso are mysterious figures of old Japan. In this video, with the help of Shawn from Renzoh Flutes and Nick from Hon-on Shakuhachi, we will seek to discover the truth behind this fascinating figures and the music they played!
Day in the Life of a Japanese Train Conductor
This is the typical day working in Japan for a train railway conductor or Japanese electric railway company. We go inside their workplace to see Japanese work culture as they all work as a team to run the train line together in the small tranquil town of Choshi in Japan.
Number of school students in Japan falls to record low
The number of students in elementary and junior high schools in Japan has reached an all-time low due to declining birthrates, a new survey reveals.
Education Ministry will seek funding to tackle teacher shortage
Japan's education ministry plans to offer financial support to help schools attract new teachers. The move comes as fewer people want to enter the profession due to its long hours and heavy workload.
Japan to require day nurseries, schools to block sex offenders from jobs
Japan plans to require day nurseries, kindergartens and schools to use a government system to confirm that those applying to work there are not convicted sex offenders, sources close to the matter said Monday.
Japan plans to move some residency applications online by 2025
Applying for permanent residency or residence card renewals in Japan could become a bit easier as early as 2025, with the government planning to enable these to be done online.
8 Types of Female Performers in Japan’s Pleasure District (Yoshiwara)
Japan's Edo Period (1603 - 1868) was an amazing time of peace, drowning in prosperity and splattered with hot juices of culture.
How to easily draw a self-portrait in crayon
This is Shibasaki, your painting instructor. Today I would like to show you how to draw a self-portrait using Pentel crayons.
Japan PM tackles generated AI at Tokyo University
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the University of Tokyo during his summer break to attend a lecture on generated AI programming.
Japanese universities losing battle with foreign rivals
A shrinking population, fewer foreign students, falling government support and greater overseas opportunities pose serious challenges for tertiary education in Japan.
Caught napping? AI detects student postures in class
A system has been developed that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify "human posture" and other characteristics to help improve classroom outcomes.
How to draw that animal easy and cute
This is Shibasaki, your painting instructor. Today I will teach you how to easily draw that cute animal using watercolors.
