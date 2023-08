Concerns rise over 'kids' hair removal'

, Aug 31 ( News On Japan ) - As summer kicks in and more skin is exposed, the trend of "kids' hair removal" is on the rise, particularly among elementary and junior high school students.

They appear to face challenges in situations where they can't decide what to wear, such as during "physical education classes" and at the "pool."

Even a first-grade elementary school girl visited a salon for hair removal. But is hair removal for children a good thing? And what about the impact on their skin? Opinions are mixed...