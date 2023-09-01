Japan's economic output runs above capacity for first time in nearly 4 years

The output gap, which measures the difference between an economy's actual and potential output, grew 0.4% in April-June to mark the first increase in 15 quarters, according to the estimate released on Friday.

The reading shows the world's third-largest economy is making a delayed but steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic's wounds, as the removal of anti-virus curbs and the spending of savings accumulated during the crisis underpin consumption.

A positive output gap occurs when actual output exceeds the economy's full capacity, and is considered a sign of strong demand that typically puts upward pressure on prices. ...continue reading