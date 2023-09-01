Japan's economic output runs above capacity for first time in nearly 4 years
TOKYO, Sep 02 (kitco.com) - Japan's economic output ran above full capacity in April-June for the first time in nearly four years, a government estimate showed, suggesting that conditions for ending its ultra-low interest rates could be falling into place.
The output gap, which measures the difference between an economy's actual and potential output, grew 0.4% in April-June to mark the first increase in 15 quarters, according to the estimate released on Friday.
The reading shows the world's third-largest economy is making a delayed but steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic's wounds, as the removal of anti-virus curbs and the spending of savings accumulated during the crisis underpin consumption.
A positive output gap occurs when actual output exceeds the economy's full capacity, and is considered a sign of strong demand that typically puts upward pressure on prices. ...continue reading
Japan’s first strike in decades: Tokyo department store workers hit the picket lines
Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co. is selling department store chain Sogo & Seibu Co. to a U.S. investment fund, even as the union representing the company’s retail workers went on strike ahead of the announcement Thursday. It’s the first major walkout the country has seen in decades.
Japan's major banks raise fixed housing rates
All four major Japanese banks will raise their 10-year fixed interest rates from September, it was announced on Thursday.
Carpenter numbers dwindle, '2024 Problem' looms
The number of carpenters in Japan has decreased to less than one-third compared to 40 years ago, with concerns that labor shortages will hamper growth in the construction industry.
Starlink and KDDI to provide satellite-to-cellular service in Japan
Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI Corp. and Elon Musk’s SpaceX recently announced an agreement that would provide satellite-to-cellular service in Japan. The service will use SpaceX’s Starlink satellites and KDDI’s national wireless spectrum.
Workers at Japan's famous department store to stage rare strike
Workers represented by a labor union at Japanese department store operator Sogo & Seibu Co. will stage a rare strike at the company's flagship store in Tokyo on Thursday, the union said Wednesday.
Toyota resumes domestic production at 12 factories
Toyota Motor resumed operations at 12 of its factories in Japan on Wednesday morning.
Japan's job situation worsens as price rises hit employers
The latest employment figures show that Japan's job market worsened in July as employers struggled with higher prices.
Whisky used to back long-term loans to Japanese distiller
Like loans, whisky and other fine spirits take time to mature. Japanese lenders are tapping into this common feature to extend distillers financing.
New concept Don Quijote store "Domise" opens in Shibuya
A new type of discount store "Don Quijote", also called "Domise", has opened in Shibuya, Tokyo.
Inequality growing again in Japan
Income inequality is growing again in Japan and approaching a record level due to increase in the elderly and lower incomes among active workers, according to the results of a survey released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
Beer battles begin as tax revision looms
Beer manufacturers across Japan are rolling out new products in anticipation of the alcohol tax revision slated for October.
Will the Bank of Japan be Forced to Hike Rates?
The Bank of Japan’s decades-long battle to generate inflation driven by growth in demand and wages appears to have received little assistance from the recent bout of global inflation.
SoftBank-backed chip firm Arm to list on Nasdaq in over $60 bil. IPO
SoftBank Group Corp.-backed British chip designer Arm said Monday it has filed to list its shares on the U.S. Nasdaq stock exchange, with its market capitalization estimated to exceed $60 billion in what could be the largest initial public offering this year.
New condo prices in greater Tokyo surge over 50% in July
Prices for new condominiums in the greater Tokyo area jumped more than 50 percent in July from a year earlier.
The Rising Trend: Why More and More People Are Investing in the Stock Market in the US
Investing in the stock market has become more prevalent in the United States.
