Japan accepting more foreign residents with 'specified skilled worker' status
TOKYO, Sep 02 (NHK) - Japanese immigration authorities say the number of foreign residents with "specified skilled worker" status has doubled from last year.
The residence status was introduced four years ago to increase the number of foreign workers. It applies to people who have a certain level of expertise and skills in a number of specified fields of industry.
The Immigration Services Agency says 173,101 foreign nationals were working in Japan with the status as of the end of June. That's twice the level from the same period in 2022.
Vietnamese nationals formed the largest group with more than 97,000, accounting for 56 percent of the total. Indonesians came second, with about 25,000, followed by Philippine nationals, at over 17,000....continue reading
An inside look at Japan's growing immigrant population
Around 2.93 million foreigners were living in Japan as of the end of 2020, that's a record high propelled by a surge in technical trainees and overseas students.
Aussie parents separated from their children due to Japanese law
Aussie parents have been cut off from their children due to a Japanese law that means separated parents do not share custody. So far, at least 82 Australian children have been taken away from their parents.
Japan accepting more foreign residents with 'specified skilled worker' status
Japanese immigration authorities say the number of foreign residents with "specified skilled worker" status has doubled from last year.
Elementary school teacher secretly films students to 'see their undies'
A 25-year-old male teacher at an elementary school in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, has been dismissed from his position for secretly filming his female students, with a desire to see their underwear.
Rising trend of hair removal for kids raises eyebrows
As summer kicks in and more skin is exposed, the trend of "kids' hair removal" is on the rise, particularly among elementary and junior high school students.
All STUPIDEST Things Japanese People Say In 4 Minutes
Sometimes Japan is wild
Urgent proposal to tackle teacher shortages, long working hours
A panel of experts has made an urgent proposal for concrete measures towards workstyle reform in schools to address issues such as long working hours for teachers in Japan.
Mystery of the Komuso (ft. Renzoh Flutes and Hon-on Shakuhachi)
The Komuso are mysterious figures of old Japan. In this video, with the help of Shawn from Renzoh Flutes and Nick from Hon-on Shakuhachi, we will seek to discover the truth behind this fascinating figures and the music they played!
Day in the Life of a Japanese Train Conductor
This is the typical day working in Japan for a train railway conductor or Japanese electric railway company. We go inside their workplace to see Japanese work culture as they all work as a team to run the train line together in the small tranquil town of Choshi in Japan.
Number of school students in Japan falls to record low
The number of students in elementary and junior high schools in Japan has reached an all-time low due to declining birthrates, a new survey reveals.
Education Ministry will seek funding to tackle teacher shortage
Japan's education ministry plans to offer financial support to help schools attract new teachers. The move comes as fewer people want to enter the profession due to its long hours and heavy workload.
Japan to require day nurseries, schools to block sex offenders from jobs
Japan plans to require day nurseries, kindergartens and schools to use a government system to confirm that those applying to work there are not convicted sex offenders, sources close to the matter said Monday.
Japan plans to move some residency applications online by 2025
Applying for permanent residency or residence card renewals in Japan could become a bit easier as early as 2025, with the government planning to enable these to be done online.
8 Types of Female Performers in Japan’s Pleasure District (Yoshiwara)
Japan's Edo Period (1603 - 1868) was an amazing time of peace, drowning in prosperity and splattered with hot juices of culture.
How to easily draw a self-portrait in crayon
This is Shibasaki, your painting instructor. Today I would like to show you how to draw a self-portrait using Pentel crayons.
Japan PM tackles generated AI at Tokyo University
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the University of Tokyo during his summer break to attend a lecture on generated AI programming.
