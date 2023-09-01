Japan accepting more foreign residents with 'specified skilled worker' status

The residence status was introduced four years ago to increase the number of foreign workers. It applies to people who have a certain level of expertise and skills in a number of specified fields of industry.

The Immigration Services Agency says 173,101 foreign nationals were working in Japan with the status as of the end of June. That's twice the level from the same period in 2022.

Vietnamese nationals formed the largest group with more than 97,000, accounting for 56 percent of the total. Indonesians came second, with about 25,000, followed by Philippine nationals, at over 17,000.