Bulk Shopping! Lesotho ambassador goes on shopping spree at 'Don Quijote'
まとめ買い！駐日レソト王国大使がどハマり中の「ドン・キホーテ」でお買い物
TOKYO, Sep 04 (News On Japan) - The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho, who has recently arrived from Africa, is hooked on 'Don Quijote'! See what favorite items she's buying in bulk! We also introduce Lesotho Kingdom cuisine and 'sacred dances' at the Ambassador's residence!
Don Quijote provides everything, from household goods to brand name products, as well as exciting and thrilling experiences! The group operates more than 630 stores around the world, serving customers both internationally, and domestically in Japan - https://www.donki.com/en/about/
Sep 04 (TBS NEWS) - 実は今、アフリカからやってきたレソト王国の駐日大使がドン・キホーテにどハマり中！あのお気に入り商品をまとめ買い！大使公邸でレソト王国料理や“神聖な踊り”もご紹介！
News On Japan - Sep 04
THE SECRET SIDE TO JAPAN | THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW
We get to discover a secretive side to Japan that they just don't want us to share with you. We just love seeing and sharing new things - that's the beauty of travel.
Riding Japan’s Hello Kitty Bullet Train | Osaka - Hiroshima
Today we are going to be riding the hello kitty bullet train from Osaka to Hiroshima. A 2 day Hiroshima trip!
Amazing Internet Cafe private room with sleeping quarters coming out of the wall | GRAN CUSTOMA
This time I stayed in the new wing of the Ueno branch of GRAN CUSTOMA, a hideaway internet café with sleeping bunks that come out of the wall inside the room!
Huge fun on Japan's tiny Enoshima Island
Enoshima Island, near the old samurai capital of Kamakura, is a must-see for tourists visiting the area.
Climbing Mount Fuji: 3,776m of HELL
Mount Fuji is Japan's tallest mountain at 3,776m. 10 years after my last attempt, I'm back to ensure Japan's most eccentric man reach the summit in time for his 50th birthday.
Japanese cafe introduces power nap pods
A cafe in Tokyo’s Harajuku district in Japan has introduced upright sleeping pods for customers needing to catch a few winks. Dubbed Giraffepod, the phone booth-sized pod allows users to nap while standing up, similar to giraffes.
Scorching Summer! Japan records highest average temperature in 125 years
Japan this year recorded the country's highest-ever average temperature since the inception of records in 1898, the weather agency on Friday said.
Japanese railways aim to simplify train fares for tourists
Tokyu Railways has started a trial of a system that allows passengers to go through ticket gates with their credit cards. One aim is to make it easier for foreign tourists to pay for train fares.
183 teams participate in Nagoya dance festival
Nagoya's "Nippon Domannaka Festival," one of the largest team dance events in the region, locally referred to as "domatsuri," was held over the weekend in 15 venues around the city, with participation from 183 teams from both within Japan and overseas.
Japan’s Best Summer Holiday Destination - HOKKAIDO!
Hokkaido is usually a winter destination, but it’s fun during the summer too! We explore the Kutchan area, eating popular local dishes like soup curry!
Japan’s Overtourism Problem Explained, Kyoto Day-Passes Cut
Japan has a problem, overtourism.
Japan's 'mystical fire festival' held to stop Mt. Fuji erupting
One of Japan's three mystical festivals, the 400-year-old Yoshida Fire Festival, was held Saturday night at a shrine at the foot of Mount Fuji, Fujiyoshida City, to pray for safe mountain climbing and to appease volcanic eruptions.
Shinkansen reserved seat reservations available 1 year in advance, online service starts Oct 1
Starting from October 1, you will be able to reserve reserved seats on crowded holiday Shinkansen trains up to 1 year in advance.
Latest video release of Tokyo DisneySea's new area "Fantasy Springs"
The latest video of Fantasy Springs, a new area at Tokyo DisneySea scheduled to open next spring, has been released.
China group tours return to Japan but 'explosive spending' unlikely
Chinese group tours are back in Japan but anyone banking on them arriving in droves and splashing around cash like they did before the pandemic is likely to be disappointed.
