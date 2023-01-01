Japanese wine production underway, hot weather raises expectations
By Brian Dentry
TOKYO, Sep 17 (News On Japan) - In one of Japan's prominent wine-producing regions, Koshu City in Yamanashi Prefecture, the peak season for wine production is underway.
At a winery in Koshu City's Katsunuma, the process of making new wine is in full swing.
Grapes that have been harvested are separated into berries and stems using machines, and the juice is then squeezed and left to ferment in tanks.
This year, due to the continued high temperatures, the grapes have a high sugar content, raising expectations for delicious wine with a well-balanced sweetness and acidity.
The wine that was produced on September 17 can be enjoyed as new wine starting from early November.
Japanese wine production underway, hot weather raises expectations
In one of Japan's prominent wine-producing regions, Koshu City in Yamanashi Prefecture, the peak season for wine production is underway.
Elementary school students vs. jet plane in tug-of-war at Narita Airport
In preparation for "Aviation Day" on September 20, elementary school students at Narita Airport took on the challenge of a tug-of-war with a jet plane.
Japan opens first hydrogen station on expressway
The first hydrogen station on a national expressway in Japan has opened at the Tomei Service Area in Gotemba City, Shizuoka Prefecture, with the ability to supply six hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in just one hour.
Japan trials fire ant detection dogs
Japan's Ministry of the Environment is conducting experiments using detection dogs in response to the increasing infiltration of fire ants at ports and surrounding facilities.
Struggle inside ramen shop on night of murder
Evidence has emerged of a struggle inside a ramen shop in Yokohama where the manager was found stabbed to death with a knife on Friday night.
Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival returns for first time in 4 years
The Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival is a summer tradition that has been revived in downtown Tokyo for the first time in four years along Sumida river.
Latest update on Tokyo Disney Sea's new attraction 'Fantasy Springs'
Tokyo Disney Sea's new theme port "Fantasy Springs" is scheduled to open in spring 2024.
Japan centenarians hit record 92,139 on 'Respect for the Aged Day'
In commemoration of "Respect for the Aged Day" on September 15, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced that the number of centenarians across the nation has reached 92,139, marking a continuous 53-year record high.
Giant Yokohama theme park to rival Tokyo Disneyland, opens 2031
A new theme park in Yokohama with a land area equivalent to Tokyo Disneyland is set to open in 2031 on a former military site.
Ramen shops running out of steam
Amid rising steam from the soup, noodles, chashu pork, and seasoned eggs, Japan's highly popular national dish, ramen, is experiencing an unprecedented surge in bankruptcies in 2023.
Japan baseball fans dive off bridge to celebrate Hanshin Tigers victory
The Hanshin Tigers defeated the Giants at their home ground in Osaka on Thursday night, winning the Central League championship for the first time in 18 years.
Japan's Prince Hisahito tests positive for COVID-19
Japan's Prince Hisahito tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. He is the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the throne after his father, Crown Prince Akishino.
Mazda takes pre-orders in Japan for MX-30 with rotary engine
Mazda Motor has started taking orders from its customers in Japan of a plug-in hybrid version of the MX-30, which uses a rotary engine.
Japanese woman who spoke up about sexual abuse makes Time's '100 Next' list
US magazine Time has chosen a former female member of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force who has spoken up about sexual violence among its list of 100 rising stars who will shape the future.
2 Chinese nabbed stealing hundreds of Yamanashi peaches
Two Chinese men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing 350 peaches in Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, as a series of peach thefts grips the area.
Bears ravage high-end 'Nagano Purple' grapes
A black shadow appears in the grape vineyards of Sakajo Town in Nagano Prefecture. Its identity? A bear.
