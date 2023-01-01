Japanese wine production underway, hot weather raises expectations

TOKYO, Sep 17 ( News On Japan ) - In one of Japan's prominent wine-producing regions, Koshu City in Yamanashi Prefecture, the peak season for wine production is underway.

At a winery in Koshu City's Katsunuma, the process of making new wine is in full swing.

Grapes that have been harvested are separated into berries and stems using machines, and the juice is then squeezed and left to ferment in tanks.

This year, due to the continued high temperatures, the grapes have a high sugar content, raising expectations for delicious wine with a well-balanced sweetness and acidity.

The wine that was produced on September 17 can be enjoyed as new wine starting from early November.