New Osaka school to feature adjustable rooftop pool
OSAKA, Oct 25 (News On Japan) - A new state-of-the-art public elementary and junior high school is set to open in Osaka next April.
With a construction budget of 6 billion yen, the new public combined elementary and junior high school will open in the heart of Osaka City, in Nakanoshima, next spring.
The school aims to cultivate a "global perspective" without being bound by "traditional methods." The ground will be made of artificial turf.
The seven-story school building will feature large stairs and communal spaces. A pool will be installed on the rooftop, which will have a unique feature specific to combined schools. The pool's movable floor allows the water depth to be adjusted according to the growth of the students.
In the past decade, the population in the Kita Ward of Osaka City, where Nakanoshima is located, has been increasing yearly. Despite the overall city trend of decreasing numbers of children, there has been an increase of more than 1,600 children in Kita Ward compared to 10 years ago, leading to issues like classroom shortages.
The newly established "Nakanoshima Combined School" has the same tuition fees as other public schools and accepts applicants from all over the city. The school's explanatory session held in October was packed.
News On Japan - Oct 25
A new state-of-the-art public elementary and junior high school is set to open in Osaka next April.
News On Japan - Oct 25
A teacher from a Himeji City public elementary school in Hyogo Prefecture has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling approximately 270,000 yen meant for the food budget of a nature school program.
newsonjapan.com - Oct 25
It's no wonder that Japan and its rich culture have drawn countless people around the world to study, adore, and mimic.
NHK - Oct 23
Japan's government plans to launch a subsidy program to help children from low-income households pay for high school and university entrance exams.
News On Japan - Oct 22
About 100 invasive "Redback Spiders" were discovered in an elementary school in Oita City, Kyushu, although there have been no reports of bites or health issues.
News On Japan - Oct 19
As Japan's labor maket tightens, and foreign technical interns effectively become valuable human resources, the government announced a plan on Wednesday to revise the training system to allow more job flexibility.
News On Japan - Oct 19
Nara Prefecture plans to introduce a system next year to subsidize high school students, effectively making tuition free for households with an annual income below 9.1 million yen.
NHK - Oct 19
Students preparing to take school entrance examinations next spring are visiting a Shinto shrine, which honors the god of learning, to receive blessings.
The Shogunate - Oct 18
With the Shimabara rebellion fully underway, the Tokugawa Shogunate will dispatch armies aimed at crushing the revolt before things get further out of hand. It his here we will see the climactic siege of Hara!
News On Japan - Oct 16
Tokyo police have conducted a mass guidance operation targeting junior high and high school students out late at night in Kabukicho, with the number of cases increasing sevenfold compared to before the pandemic.
Sora The Troll - Oct 14
Japan is wild. Speaking English in Japan is wild.
NHK - Oct 13
A local family court in central Japan has ruled in a case involving a transgender man that the requirement of surgery to remove reproductive functions for gender registry changes is unconstitutional.
The Infographics Show - Oct 12
The tale of Yasuke, the first Black samurai is an incredible story that is the stuff of legend! learn how a man overcame slavery to become a noble warrior who fought alongside a Japanese warlord and held a very high and esteemed rank among the Japanese warriors.
News On Japan - Oct 11
Tokyo's Minato Ward Assembly recently made a formal decision to allocate 500 million yen of taxpayers' money for overseas study trips for all public junior high schools, sparking both support and opposition.
Japan Times - Oct 11
In a bid to ease driver shortages, the transport ministry is working with relevant government agencies to add driving buses as a specified skill to the specified skilled foreign worker program, minister Tetsuo Saito said Tuesday.