Resona Bank liberalizes employee dress code with aim to encourage free thinking
TOKYO, Nov 01 (News On Japan) - Major financial group Resona Group has liberalized the dress code for all its bank employees starting from November 1st with the intent of promoting free thinking.
The uniform for female employees had already been abolished, but there were rules in place that essentially required formal attire, such as wearing a suit.
From Wednesday, that rule has been abolished, and employees are now allowed to dress freely based on their workplace and clientele.
An employee who chose a more relaxed attire said, "I thought it might be nice to work in a more casual look, so I ditched the jacket and opted for a soft knit cardigan."
Resona hopes that by liberalizing the dress code, it will not only enhance the autonomy of its employees but also encourage free thinking.
