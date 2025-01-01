School yard in quake zone drops 2 meters
Toyama, Jan 04 (News On Japan) - An elementary school in Himi City, Toyama Prefecture, suffered significant damage in Monday's earthquake, jeopardizing the commencement of third term.
The ground next to Miyata Elementary School, in the southern part of the city, has dropped about 2 meters. A water storage tank has also been damaged, leaving the school without access to water despite the water supply having been restored in the rest of the district.
According to Miyata Elementary School, the opening ceremony was scheduled for Jan 9, but there is a possibility of postponement due to safety concerns.
Toyama Prefecture, located south of the earthquake's epicenter, has reported 37 injuries and 48 instances of earthquake-related building damage.
Jan 04 (TBS NEWS) - 富山県氷見市では小学校が被害を受け、3学期の始業が危ぶまれています。現場から中継です。 ...continue reading
News On Japan - Jan 04
