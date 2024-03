TOKYO, Mar 05 (News On Japan) - Meiji's beloved candy, "Chelsea," will close its 53-year history in March followiing the announcement that the production of the long-selling "Chelsea" series will end at the end of February, with sales concluding at the end of March.

The decision is influenced by declining sales, and the company stated its intention to "continue providing new and valuable products in the future."

Source: FNN