Mar 11

Tokyo Launches QR Code Payment Rebate Scheme

TOKYO, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - Tokyo has launched a point rebate program utilizing QR code payments starting from March 11th.

Users of "auPAY," "d-payment," "PayPay," or "Rakuten Pay" will receive a rebate of up to 10%.

The program covers about 350,000 stores in Tokyo, including restaurants, supermarkets, and drugstores, and is available to non-residents as well.

However, major convenience store chains like Seven-Eleven, FamilyMart, and Lawson are not included in the program.

The rebate limit is ¥3,000 per payment service, meaning that if all four services are used, a total of up to ¥12,000 can be rebated.

The rebate program will end once the allocated budget of ¥9.1 billion from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is exhausted.

Source: ANN

Nikkei Plummets Below 39,000

Tokyo's stock market experienced a sharp drop, with Nikkei at one stage falling nearly 1,200 points, the largest decline of the year, before closing at 38,820 yen, down 868 yen from the end of last week.

Decisive Action at Elementary School Saved 90 Lives in Tsunami

On March 10, 13 years ago, no one knew a disaster would strike the next day. Yet, an elementary school held an assembly warning that an earthquake might occur, saving the lives of 90 children.

Kesennuma Holds Ceremony on Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake

Today marks the 13th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake. In Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, where a tsunami over 20 meters high struck, a moment of silence was observed on Sunday for the victims.

Rare Sunny Weekend in Tokyo

A high pressure system brought calm weather across Japan on Sunday, with Tokyo experienced its first sunny weekend in a month, drawing crowds to various outdoor events.

