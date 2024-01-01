Tokyo Launches QR Code Payment Rebate Scheme

TOKYO, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - Tokyo has launched a point rebate program utilizing QR code payments starting from March 11th.

Users of "auPAY," "d-payment," "PayPay," or "Rakuten Pay" will receive a rebate of up to 10%.

The program covers about 350,000 stores in Tokyo, including restaurants, supermarkets, and drugstores, and is available to non-residents as well.

However, major convenience store chains like Seven-Eleven, FamilyMart, and Lawson are not included in the program.

The rebate limit is ¥3,000 per payment service, meaning that if all four services are used, a total of up to ¥12,000 can be rebated.

The rebate program will end once the allocated budget of ¥9.1 billion from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is exhausted.

Source: ANN