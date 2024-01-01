2.5-Hour Wait for Hokkaido's White Day Sweets

HOKKAIDO, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - White Day is just around the corner, and many might be struggling with what to give in return.

Worry not, as we introduce a popular winter-exclusive sweet that is sure to please. Available at the Daimaru Kobe store, people start lining up as early as 9 a.m., an hour before opening, with queues sometimes reaching up to 70 people.

The sought-after sweet is "SNOWS" from Hokkaido. Their signature product is "Snow Sand," a crunchy langues de chat biscuit sandwiching soft chocolate. It uses rich milk from cows that roam freely on the pastures of Hidaka Town in Hokkaido, which store a lot of fat due to the cold winter weather.

SNOWS is dedicated to using this winter pasture milk, so all their products are exclusively sold in winter.