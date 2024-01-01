Food | Mar 12

2.5-Hour Wait for Hokkaido's White Day Sweets

HOKKAIDO, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - White Day is just around the corner, and many might be struggling with what to give in return.

Worry not, as we introduce a popular winter-exclusive sweet that is sure to please. Available at the Daimaru Kobe store, people start lining up as early as 9 a.m., an hour before opening, with queues sometimes reaching up to 70 people.

The sought-after sweet is "SNOWS" from Hokkaido. Their signature product is "Snow Sand," a crunchy langues de chat biscuit sandwiching soft chocolate. It uses rich milk from cows that roam freely on the pastures of Hidaka Town in Hokkaido, which store a lot of fat due to the cold winter weather.

SNOWS is dedicated to using this winter pasture milk, so all their products are exclusively sold in winter.

MORE Food NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Kishida Calls for Immediate Removal of Seafood Ban

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has emphasized the need for the immediate lifting of import bans on Japanese seafood by China and Russia, following the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Gold Rush: Record High Prices Drive Sellers to Pawnshops

With gold prices hitting another record high on Monday, people are flocking to pawnshops across Tokyo.

Tokyo Launches QR Code Payment Rebate Scheme

Tokyo has launched a point rebate program utilizing QR code payments starting from March 11th.

Kesennuma Holds Ceremony on Anniversary of Great East Japan Earthquake

Today marks the 13th anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake. In Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, where a tsunami over 20 meters high struck, a moment of silence was observed on Sunday for the victims.

Rare Sunny Weekend in Tokyo

A high pressure system brought calm weather across Japan on Sunday, with Tokyo experienced its first sunny weekend in a month, drawing crowds to various outdoor events.

FOLLOW US
         