Business | Mar 19

Bank of Japan Ends Negative Interest Rates

TOKYO, Mar 19 (News On Japan) - The Bank of Japan has decided to end the negative interest rate policy introduced in 2016. This marks a significant shift in the massive easing measures, resulting in the first interest rate hike since 2007.

The Bank of Japan stated that the negative interest rate policy and other extensive monetary easing measures implemented since 2016 have "served their purpose" and will be discontinued.

Interest rates will be raised for the first time in 17 years, with short-term interest rates expected to move around 0 to 0.1%.

While the bank will continue to purchase government bonds to respond to any sharp rise in long-term interest rates, it will end the purchase of other assets that have supported stock prices.

Following the decision, the currency market saw a slight depreciation of the yen, and stock prices experienced volatile movements.

The market is currently stabilizing ahead of Governor Ueda's press conference.

Source: ANN

MORE Business NEWS
POPULAR NEWS

Bank of Japan Ends Negative Interest Rates

The Bank of Japan has decided to end the negative interest rate policy introduced in 2016. This marks a significant shift in the massive easing measures, resulting in the first interest rate hike since 2007.

Thunderbird Chaos: Foreign Passenger Assaults Conductor Before Last Run

The limited express Thunderbird has completed its last run, but not without controversy, after a foreigner was caught without a proper ticket, leading to a scuffle with the conductor.

Japan Introduces 'DBS' System to Protect Children from Sexual Violence

The Japanese Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill for the "Japanese DBS," which will verify the presence or absence of sexual offense history for individuals working with children.

Japan Battles Fire and Dust Storms

Monday saw the strongest winds of the year blow across Japan, stoking numerous fires, and creating a dust cloud visible from space.

"Raku Raku Yamato" Launches in Kansai, Hokuriku Shinkansen Reaches Tsuruga

The annual March timetable revision for JR has been implemented that includes a new commuter express train coinciding with the opening of the Hokuriku Shinkansen extension.

FOLLOW US
         