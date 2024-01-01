Education | Mar 22

Tokyo Hosts Fashion Contest for Students to Discover Global Designers

TOKYO, Mar 22 (News On Japan) - In an effort to unearth and nurture fashion designers who can make their mark on the world stage, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has organized a fashion contest specifically for students.

Models clad in dazzling outfits strutted down the runway in the contest aimed at producing designers capable of global acclaim.

The contest featured a "Free Division" and an "Inclusive Design Division," which is tailored for people with disabilities. From over 1,300 entries, 18 finalists were showcased in the final round of judging.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government aims to position Tokyo alongside fashion capitals such as Paris and Milan. To this end, it plans to provide support to the winning students, including know-how for launching their own brands.

Source: TBS

